Expand your MacBook’s I/O: 7-in-1 USB-C hub with SD, 4K HDMI, more just $21

RAYROW (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 7-in-1 USB-C Hub for $20.99 Prime shipped with the code KVLYUXAV at checkout. Down 30% from its normal going rate, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. This hub features many ports that your MacBook is missing, like 4K HDMI, SD/microSD, as well as dual USB-A 3.0. Plus, alongside those, you’ll get an additional port capable of 100W charging over USB-C and yet another that can handle 5Gb/s data transfers over USB-C as well. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

On a tighter budget? A 2-pack of nonda USB-C to USB-A adapters will be a great alternative for you. This allows you to easily convert legacy devices to work with brand-new machines and they’re small enough to leave on the end of printer cables or wireless mouse dongles. Plus, at $3.50 each when you clip the on-page coupon, it’s a no-brainer purchase.

Speaking of USB-C, did you see Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro is down to $1,219? This model is powered by the all-new M1 processor, which is able to handle nearly anything thrown at it. Plus, it has all-day battery life. With two USB-C ports on the side, it’ll work great with either deal above.

More about RAYROW’s USB-C Hub:

  • Expand your MacBook’s 2 USB-C ports into 1*Thunderbolt 3 port, 1 USB-C data port ,1*4K HDMI port, 2*USB3.0 ports, 1*TF(Micro SD) card slot, and 1*SD card slot.
  • USB-C data port and 2 USB 3.0 ports with a transmission speed of up to 5Gbps, SD TF Card reader speed up to 104 MB/s, these 4 different ports can meet your different data transmission needs or connect to additional peripherals
  • HDMI port supports a resolution of 4K@30HZ, and the thunderbolt 3 port supports a resolution of 5K@60HZ

