FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Vankyo Leisure Mini Projector with wireless iOS/Android screen sharing: $80 (Reg. $120+)

-
eBay Daily DealsHome TheaterVANKYO
Reg. $120 $80

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Vankyo Leisure Wireless Mini Projector for $79.99 shipped. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly $120 and currently starting at a bloated $130 on Amazon, today’s offer is $40 or 33% off the going rate and the best price we can find. This is a miniature 1080p projector with a 50 ANSI Lumen brightness and the ability to project displays between 33- and 176-inches in size. Compatible with Chromecast, PC, laptop, Xbox, and more, this model also sports “advanced screen mirroring,” enabling users to wirelessly screen share from iOS and Android gear. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,700 Amazon customers. More details below. 

Today’s offer puts the Vankyo Mini among the most affordable options in the tiny projector category. But there are some more affordable options like this PVO portable model that carries solid ratings from over 4,900 Amazon customers and comes in at under $70. The brand isn’t as well-known and the max screen size is a bit smaller at 150-inches, but it is worth a quick look, if not just for comparison’s sake. 

First up, go check out all of the latest projector models we saw from ASUS and LG via this year’s CES show, as well as the all-new 7,000-lumen Optoma laser projector that was announced earlier this month. Then head over to the Anker sale that launched earlier this week with projectors, charging units, USB-C gear, and more from $10

More on the Vankyo Leisure Wireless Mini Projector:

VANKYO Leisure 3W Mini Projector is an incredible 1080P supported projector, ideal for your home theater and outdoor activities. With advanced screen mirroring, it enables wireless screen sharing from IOS or Android devices. With 50ANSI Lumen brightness, an optimum projection screen from 33” to 176” and a video projection distance that can vary from 3.28ft to 18.04ft, This Incredible 1080p projector is ideal for your home theater and outdoor activities.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods

Home Theater

VANKYO

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Up to 67% off audio and home theater gear: UE, Pioneer,...
Save $100 on this ASUS 14-inch Touchscreen Chromebook
Save up to $750 on cert. refurb Samsung Frame 4K AirPla...
Save over $200 on Sony’s 2020 65-inch 4K AirPlay ...
Roku Streambar delivers AirPlay 2, HomeKit, 4K content,...
Save $30 on Google’s Nest Wifi Router with Point syst...
Save up to 33% on Tablo OTA DVR with automatic commerci...
Sony 55-inch AirPlay 2 OLED 4K Smart TV now $400 off + ...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 33% off

Anker kicks off week with deals on USB-C chargers, projectors, more from $13

From $13 Learn More
Mac peripherals

Logitech’s MX Anywhere 3 for Mac drops to one of its best prices yet at $71.50, more from $46

From $46 Learn More
25% off

Cole Haan best-sellers event takes 25% off styles that never go on sale from $40

From $40 Learn More
Amazon low

Enjoy 7 days of battery life on the Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS smartwatch, now $100

$100 Learn More
New lows

JLab’s USB-C Microphone lineup sees best Amazon pricing yet, now as low as $40

From $40 Learn More
Reg. $40

Score a Russell Hobbs Retro-Style Hand Mixer for your baking projects at $23 (Reg. $40)

$23 Learn More
Reg. $140

Instant Pot’s 8-Qt. Duo Evo Plus Multi-Cooker now $50 off at Amazon: $90 (Reg. $140)

$90 Learn More

Green Deals: Brighten your yard for $19 this spring with two 3,200-lumen solar LED lights, more

Learn More