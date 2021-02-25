Vankyo Leisure Mini Projector with wireless iOS/Android screen sharing: $80 (Reg. $120+)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Vankyo Leisure Wireless Mini Projector for $79.99 shipped. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly $120 and currently starting at a bloated $130 on Amazon, today’s offer is $40 or 33% off the going rate and the best price we can find. This is a miniature 1080p projector with a 50 ANSI Lumen brightness and the ability to project displays between 33- and 176-inches in size. Compatible with Chromecast, PC, laptop, Xbox, and more, this model also sports “advanced screen mirroring,” enabling users to wirelessly screen share from iOS and Android gear. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,700 Amazon customers. More details below.

Today’s offer puts the Vankyo Mini among the most affordable options in the tiny projector category. But there are some more affordable options like this PVO portable model that carries solid ratings from over 4,900 Amazon customers and comes in at under $70. The brand isn’t as well-known and the max screen size is a bit smaller at 150-inches, but it is worth a quick look, if not just for comparison’s sake.

First up, go check out all of the latest projector models we saw from ASUS and LG via this year’s CES show, as well as the all-new 7,000-lumen Optoma laser projector that was announced earlier this month. Then head over to the Anker sale that launched earlier this week with projectors, charging units, USB-C gear, and more from $10.

VANKYO Leisure 3W Mini Projector is an incredible 1080P supported projector, ideal for your home theater and outdoor activities. With advanced screen mirroring, it enables wireless screen sharing from IOS or Android devices. With 50ANSI Lumen brightness, an optimum projection screen from 33” to 176” and a video projection distance that can vary from 3.28ft to 18.04ft, This Incredible 1080p projector is ideal for your home theater and outdoor activities.

