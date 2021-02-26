FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Illuminate anything with Govee’s 1,000-lumen rechargeable LED flashlight at $18 (39% off)

-
AmazonGreen DealsGovee
39% off $18

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 1,000-lumen LED Flashlight for $17.99 Prime shipped with the code NRG57T25 and when you clip the on-page coupon. Today’s deal saves you $11 and matches our previous mention. This flashlight delivers a maximum brightness of 1,000-lumens, which is perfect for illuminating a large area outside. Being IPX5 water-resistant, you’ll be able to use this flashlight outdoors in all conditions. It uses a 18650 battery so you can enjoy rechargeability, ensuring that you won’t have to replace the batteries whenever it dies. It also sports five light modes so you can change between high, medium, low, strobe, and SOS. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Looking for something more compact with a built-in rechargeable battery? The Olight I1R 2 EOS is a great option. I have one of these and love it. The i1R 2 EOS is super compact and features a built-in rechargeable battery, which is a great feature. With a max of 150-lumens, it’s not as bright as today’s lead deal. However, at $16, you’ll save a few bucks here, so that could be worth considering.

If you need to upgrade the lighting around your home, then we’ve got you covered as well. Right now, we’re tracking a 6-pack of Amazon Basics 1,000-lumen LED bulbs for $17.50. This is a great way to not only upgrade your home’s lighting but also save on electricity costs.

Govee LED Flashlight features:

  • Ultra Brightness: Our flashlight is packed with 1000 high-lumen Cree XM-L3 LED, providing bright lighting for outdoor activities or during power outages. The LED have a range of 660ft (200m), which can be used for hiking or camping.
  • High-Quality Lighting: The tactical flashlight emits non-fading brightness, even as the battery power decreases. The light beams are uniform and unchanging, helping see distant objects clearly.
  • Cyclic Charging: The safe and reliable 18650 battery (LG cell) provides 5hrs of brightness in Medium mode. Recharge within 6hrs with a 5V/1A adapter (not include) or included Micro USB cable.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries…

Govee

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Save on just about all of Apple’s official iPhone 11/...
Hatch Smart Changing Pad monitors your baby’s wei...
Graco’s highly-rated SlimFit 3-in-1 Car Seat now ...
Curved and UltraWide monitor discounts abound, now pric...
Add a 720p HD wireless backup camera to your ride at 30...
Outfit your iPhone 12/Pro/Max/mini with a new case for ...
Blu-ray + 4K from $6: Lord of the Rings, Men in Black, ...
TP-Link’s latest Deco mesh Wi-Fi 6 systems fall to al...
Show More Comments

Related

25% off

Save 25% on this battery-powered 3-in-1 LED lantern at an all-time low of $9 (25% off)

$9 Learn More

Green Deals: Grape Solar 100W Polycrystalline Solar Panel $73, more

Learn More
Review

Tested: Anker Powerhouse 100 delivers AC and USB-C connectivity on-the-go

Learn More

Green Deals: Anker Rechargeable Flashlight with USB $23, more

Learn More
Shop now

Save on just about all of Apple’s official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases from $15

From $15 Learn More
50% off

Save 50% on the Suncast 22-cu. ft. vertical storage shed and organize your patio at $149

$149 Learn More
50% off

Pad & Quill launches massive sitewide sale up to 50% off: Apple gear accessories, more

Now Live! Learn More
Amazon low

Hatch Smart Changing Pad monitors your baby’s weight automatically: $130 (Amazon low)

$130 Learn More