Illuminate anything with Govee’s 1,000-lumen rechargeable LED flashlight at $18 (39% off)

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 1,000-lumen LED Flashlight for $17.99 Prime shipped with the code NRG57T25 and when you clip the on-page coupon. Today’s deal saves you $11 and matches our previous mention. This flashlight delivers a maximum brightness of 1,000-lumens, which is perfect for illuminating a large area outside. Being IPX5 water-resistant, you’ll be able to use this flashlight outdoors in all conditions. It uses a 18650 battery so you can enjoy rechargeability, ensuring that you won’t have to replace the batteries whenever it dies. It also sports five light modes so you can change between high, medium, low, strobe, and SOS. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Looking for something more compact with a built-in rechargeable battery? The Olight I1R 2 EOS is a great option. I have one of these and love it. The i1R 2 EOS is super compact and features a built-in rechargeable battery, which is a great feature. With a max of 150-lumens, it’s not as bright as today’s lead deal. However, at $16, you’ll save a few bucks here, so that could be worth considering.

If you need to upgrade the lighting around your home, then we’ve got you covered as well. Right now, we’re tracking a 6-pack of Amazon Basics 1,000-lumen LED bulbs for $17.50. This is a great way to not only upgrade your home’s lighting but also save on electricity costs.

Govee LED Flashlight features:

Ultra Brightness: Our flashlight is packed with 1000 high-lumen Cree XM-L3 LED, providing bright lighting for outdoor activities or during power outages. The LED have a range of 660ft (200m), which can be used for hiking or camping.

High-Quality Lighting: The tactical flashlight emits non-fading brightness, even as the battery power decreases. The light beams are uniform and unchanging, helping see distant objects clearly.

Cyclic Charging: The safe and reliable 18650 battery (LG cell) provides 5hrs of brightness in Medium mode. Recharge within 6hrs with a 5V/1A adapter (not include) or included Micro USB cable.

