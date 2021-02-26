Samsung Galaxy S21 5G falls to new all-time low from $675 (Up to $150 off)

Amazon currently offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 256GB Android Smartphone for $699.99 shipped. Also at B&H for the same price. Usually fetching $850, today’s offer amounts to $150 in savings, beats our previous mention by $50, and is a new all-time low. Step down to the 128GB model for $674.99, down from its $800 going rate and $25 under our previous mention. Samsung’s latest smartphone delivers a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x screen that’s backed by an up to 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor, you’ll enjoy all-day battery life as well as up to 256GB of storage and a triple-sensor camera array around back. As a #1 new release, it carries a 5/5 star rating at Amazon and in our hands-on review we found that it made all of the right compromises. Head below for more.

With plenty of savings left over from either storage capacity that’s on sale today, pick up the Spigen Liquid Air Armor Case and add some extra protection into the mix on your new Galaxy S21 at $14. This cover wraps your handset in a slim design that has an anti-slip pattern etched into the back for extra grip. It also comes backed by a 4.8/5 star rating from over 135 customers so far.

Don’t forget that you can still score $200 discounts on the flagship Galaxy S21 handsets right now, as well. But that’s alongside all of the other notable price cuts from Samsung right now including official Qi chargers and more from $32. Not to mention, all of the deals in our Android guide to wrap up the week.

Samsung Galaxy S21 features:

Never let a moment be missed with the Samsung Galaxy S21 256GB 5G Smartphone, which features a triple camera system and a host of pro-grade AI-supported technologies. The 12MP ultra-wide, 12MP wide, and 64MP telephoto lenses can capture a wide variety of still image types, while also allowing you to capture videos at up to 8K. With 8K video support, you can use the 8K Video Snap feature to pull out 33MP hi-res frames from within clips, so you can ensure that you never miss a chance of saving and sharing specific moments.

