Are you a Star Wars Fan? If so, the new Society6 x Star Wars collection is full of fun prints, mugs, wall tapestries, and more. If you’re not familiar with Society6, it is an artists-driven online marketplace selling art, home décor, accessories, and apparel. Inside this collection, you will find over 75 items with your favorite Star Wars characters, including Han Solo, Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, and more. Plus, everything in this collection has great price points starting at just $13. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from this new collection.

Star Wars Wall Art

Society6 has an array of prints to display in your home. These prints are one-of-a-kind, and you can create them in framed or non-framed styles. Pricing for these prints start at just $13 and goes up to $43 for framed options. The artists in this collection made each piece unique and would awesome in a kids’ playroom, office, and more.

Mugs

Take your mornings slow and to a new galaxy with one of the new mugs from the Star Wars x Society6 collection. These mugs are budget-friendly at just $15 and come in super fun prints of your favorite characters. The mugs have large handles for convenient carrying, and they’re microwave and dishwasher safe, too. Plus, you can choose from two size options as well. With over 1,400 reviews, they’re rated 4.8/5 stars from Society6 customers.

Wall Murals

A standout from this collection is definitely the wall murals. These murals are sure to take your space up to the next level, and there are even gorgeous floral options as well. One of our favorite styles is the “Look Sir, Droids!” by Matthew Taylor Wilson Wall Mural, which is priced at $270. These murals were designed to be user-friendly with panels that just stick on, and they’re easy to peel off, too, leaving no sticky residue behind. You can also choose from two sizes as well.

However, if you’re not looking to use the stick-on style, this collection is also full of fun tapestries as well. Our top pick is the “Future Moisture Farmers of Tatooine” by Josh Ln Wall Tapestry. It’s priced at just $40, and the pink hues would go perfectly in a girls’ room. Plus, the tapestry also doubles as a picnic blanket or tablecloth too.

