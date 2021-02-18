Satechi is expanding its arsenal of Mac accessories today with a pair of Bluetooth remotes for controlling media playback and assisting with keeping presentations running smoothly. Entering with two different versions, the new Satechi R1 Presentation and R2 Multimedia Remotes pack aluminum designs, six-month battery life, and USB-C charging. Head below for a closer look and details on how you can score a launch discount.

Satechi R2 Multimedia Remote

The latest devices from Satechi arrive as two sides of the same coin, giving you the ability to control your Mac via one of the two new Bluetooth remotes. With one geared toward adjusting music playback, calling upon Siri, and other media-related tasks, the other is targeted to assist with flipping through slides during presentations and more.

Both of the Satechi R1 Presentation and R2 Multimedia Remotes arrive with Bluetooth connectivity and draw inspiration from the Apple TV remote, as well as all of the other products that we’ve seen from the brand in the past. You’ll find the brand’s signature aluminum casing as well as a USB-C port on the bottom for refueling the remote after its six-month battery runs out.

But general design aside, the remotes begin to differ from each other in what features they bring to the table. The more feature-packed of the two is the Satechi 2 Multimedia Remote, which looks to help take control of your movie and music playback. There’s a familiar design for the button layout for browsing through content, as well as a dedicated way to call upon Siri for supported devices.

Living up to its name, the Satechi R1 Presentation Remote arrives with an emphasis helping out with Keynote and PowerPoint slideshows. It has a more simplistic button layout compared to the media variant, but touts forward and back controls, a blackout screen buttons, and built-in laser pointer.

Satechi specifically notes that both of its new remotes will work with the latest Macs, iPhones, iPads, and more. The multimedia variant will be able to control content from services like Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, YouTube.

Both of the Bluetooth R1 Presentation and R2 Multimedia Remotes are now available for purchase direct from Satechi as well as at Amazon. Each one enters at the same $44.99 price tag. Those shopping at the brand’s official storefront will be able to lock in a 20% discount on both of them when applying code REMOTES20 at checkout, which brings the price down to $35.99 for a limited time.

While there is a lot to like here about the latest additions to Satechi’s lineup of accessories, the timing certainly isn’t ideal for the presentation variant given the current work-from-home climate. Though the multimedia remote on the other hand looks to be quite the compelling option for those in search of a dedicated way to control music, Siri, and the like.

