Bundle OnePlus 8 Pro with its Buds Z at $699 ($350 off), more from $599

Update 3/1 @ 12:14 PM: OnePlus is now offering its 8 Pro 256GB Android Smartphone bundled with a pair of OnePlus Buds Z for $699 shipped with the code 8PRO100OFF at checkout. Note: There’s a chance that some exclusions may apple, so your mileage may vary with this deal.

OnePlus is currently offering its 8 Pro 256GB Android Smartphone bundled with a pair of OnePlus Buds Z for $799 shipped. Down from the usual $999 going rate of the handset, throw in the earbuds and you’ll save $250 with today’s offer marking the second-best we’ve seen in recent months.

With a 6.78-inch QHD+ display and 120Hz refresh rate, the OnePlus 8 Pro delivers a more premium Android experience backed by 5G connectivity. Its 256GB of storage is also complemented by a 48MP quad camera array and a Snapdragon 865 SoC to power it all. Then with the OnePlus Buds Z, you’ll enjoy a true wireless design with 20-hour playback per charge. Over 1,400 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating, largely agreeing with the takeaway from our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, you can grab the OnePlus 8 256GB for $599 direct from the retailer. Down from its $799 going rate, you’re saving $200 with today’s offer matching our Black Friday mention for one of the best discounts to date. OnePlus 8 delivers a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate alongside a 48MP camera, Snapdragon 865, and 256GB of storage. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,400 shoppers and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Or if you’re looking to upgrade your own handset on top of a family members, this ongoing BOGO 50% off promotion from OnePlus is worth a look. Right now, you can still score two of its 8T Android smartphones at $375 off the going rate. That’s alongside everything else in our Android guide as well, including all of the best app and game deals for your new device.

OnePlus 8 Pro features:

Lead with Speed | 120 Hz Fluid Display – Incredibly responsive with sensational color accuracy. High-capacity 4510mAh battery – Speed up your charge with Warp Charge 30T + Warp Charge 30 Wireless with reverse wireless charging | 48 MP Quad Camera – Find your frame with a 48 MP main camera, 48 MP ultra wide angle camera, 3X telephoto lens with up to 30X Digital Zoom, and Color Filter Camera.

