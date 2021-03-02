A new Aliens game has been officially unveiled today. After a slew of acquisitions and years of development work, Cold Iron Studios has finally unveiled its new Aliens game. Set in the famous Sir Ridley Scott film universe, Cold Iron is working directly with 20th Century Studios to self-publish the new Aliens game known as Fireteam. Head below for more details and the debut trailer for the upcoming squad-based survival shooter experience.

New Aliens game unveiled

Cold Iron Studios has been on a roller coaster of acquisitions over the last several years, but it is now ready to reveal what it has been up to. Aliens: Fireteam is indeed set in the Ridley Scott-created Aliens universe but will be a fairly drastic departure from the SEGA-published Alien Isolation experience. Instead of being hunted by a single Xenomorph, Fireteam will see a three-player co-op PvE squad going up against hordes of the titular alien enemies.

This is a fully online co-op shooter with light RPG elements by way of user-selectable character classes, skill trees to customize, and with some kind of upgradable weapons system to go along with it. The new Aliens game features plenty of familiar-looking environments, judging by today’s announcement trailer, as well as an over-the-shoulder, third-person viewpoint.

Before the free-to-play and loot box red flags go up here, reports suggest there will be absolutely no micro-transactions involved, and it is, at this point, not being described as a living project that will be constantly updated. While there will be some kind of DLC add-ons down the line, this is just a straight-up online survival shooter at its core.

Aliens: Fireteam is set for a “summer 2021” release on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, and Xbox One.

9to5Toys Take

While this new game might remind some folks of that awful Gearbox-developed Colonial Marines Aliens game that hit a few years back, all signs point to this being a legitimate title worth keeping an eye on, at the very least. The Aliens franchise doesn’t seem to carry the same weight it once did, but there’s no denying how interesting Isolation was before this. So here’s to hoping Cold Iron Studios can deliver what appears to be an interesting experience for folks that might enjoy this sort of Left 4 Dead with terrifying alien Xenomorphs title.

