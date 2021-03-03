FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

elago’s new MagSafe iPhone 12 cases go on sale for first time at $16 (Save 20%)

elago’s official Amazon storefront is currently discounting its lineup of Magnetic Silicone iPhone 12 cases starting at $16.14 for the 12/Pro model when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Usually fetching $20, you’re saving 20% here with today’s offer marking the very first discount and subsequently a new all-time low. elago’s new MagSafe-compatible case covers your iPhone 12 with a premium silicone material that helps defend against damage from drops and bumps. Alongside working with Apple’s new magnetic wireless charging standard, you’ll benefit from a raised lip around the front to keep your handset’s scene scratch-free. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you’re rocking another device in the iPhone 12 lineup, elago also has you covered with discounted on its MagSafe-compatible covers. Right now at Amazon, you can score the iPhone 12 mini style, as well as the 12 Pro Max offering at $16.14 when clipping the on-page coupon on either listing. Down from $20, you’re saving 20% and marking the very first discounts to date.

For those looking to go the first-party route, this morning saw some of Apple’s official MagSafe accessories go on sale from $34. That’s alongside this rare LifeProof sitewide sale that’s taking 30% off its selection of MagSafe-compatible cases as well as this ESR HaloLock Car Mount deal at $33. Or you could just check out all of the other markdowns in our smartphone accessories guide right here.

elago Magnetic Silicone iPhone 12 Case features:

The perfect magsafe case for your iphone 12 mini! Strong magnets were designed into the inner part of the case to ensure your phone latches on to the magsafe charger and prevents falling. From a concept, all the way to a finished product, every aspect of creating a product is done in-house to ensure that you get a case that will fit perfectly, help protect from drops, and looks great – saving you time and money!

