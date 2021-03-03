Smartphone Accessories: ESR HaloLock MagSafe Car Mount $33, more

ESR’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its HaloLock MagSafe Dashboard Wireless Charging Car Mount for $32.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually fetching $40, today’s offer marks only the second notable price cut to date and amounts to $7 in savings. As one of ESR’s latest charging accessories, its new HaloLock car mount was designed with iPhone 12 handsets in mind thanks to built-in MagSafe capabilities. Alongside keeping your smartphone in view while on-the-road thanks to an adjustable suction mount design, it’ll also refuel your handset at 7.5W speeds. Rated 4.2/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage.
More smartphone accessories:
- Apple’s Leather MagSafe iPhone 12 Sleeves fall to new lows from $115, more from $34
- Bitty Boomers Star Wars The Child Speaker: $14 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- RAVPower MagSafe-Compatible Charger: $21 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- PowerPort Atom III Slim Charger falls to $39 in latest Anker sale, more from $15
- Dynex 2.4A USB Wall Outlet 2-pack: $15 (Reg. $30) | Best Buy
- Save on Ultimate Ears speakers: HYPERBOOM $341, BOOM 3 $129, more from $76
- Aukey Omnia 65W 2-Port USB-C Charger: $40 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- Philips’ SmartSleep Snoring Relief Band hits the Amazon all-time low at $100 shipped (Reg. $200)
- Aukey 10000mAh Qi Power Bank: $28 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- meross Dimmable HomeKit Lamp falls to new low of $31 (Save 28%), more from $18
Deals still live from yesterday:
- Aukey 18W USB-C Car Charger: $9 (Reg. $14) | Amazon
- w/ code SDAR8R6W + on-page
- Mpow Car 10W Wireless Charger: $27 (Reg. $33) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- Save on just about all of Apple’s official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases from $15
- Tribit XSound Go Bluetooth Speaker: $26 (Reg. $37) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code 7ZPTXZOK
- Bose ANC Headphones 700 return to Amazon low at $299 (Save $100), more from $179
- Cabepow USB-C Cable 2-pack: $4 (Reg. $10) | Amazon
- w/ code RRXMPVRR
- TaoTronics SoundLiberty 94 Earbuds: $46 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- Originally $450 Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 4 Bluetooth speaker now $130 shipped
- Mpow BH129 Bluetooth Receiver: $13 (Reg. $16) | Amazon
- RAVPower 10000mAh Power Bank: $24 (Reg. $29) | Amazon
Only compatible with the iPhone 12 series, ESR HaloLock cases, and official Magnetic cases. A non-magnetic phone or phone case will not be able to lock on and will fall off the charger. No attachments needed thanks to a powerful built-in HaloLock magnetic ring that locks on to your phone magnetically.
An official Magnetic case or ESR HaloLock case is recommended for rough terrain. Supports 7.5W fast wireless charging compatible with iPhone 12. Requires a car charger or USB-A port that supports 18W QC fast charging.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!