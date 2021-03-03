FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Smartphone Accessories: ESR HaloLock MagSafe Car Mount $33, more

ESR’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its HaloLock MagSafe Dashboard Wireless Charging Car Mount for $32.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually fetching $40, today’s offer marks only the second notable price cut to date and amounts to $7 in savings. As one of ESR’s latest charging accessories, its new HaloLock car mount was designed with iPhone 12 handsets in mind thanks to built-in MagSafe capabilities. Alongside keeping your smartphone in view while on-the-road thanks to an adjustable suction mount design, it’ll also refuel your handset at 7.5W speeds. Rated 4.2/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Only compatible with the iPhone 12 series, ESR HaloLock cases, and official Magnetic cases. A non-magnetic phone or phone case will not be able to lock on and will fall off the charger. No attachments needed thanks to a powerful built-in HaloLock magnetic ring that locks on to your phone magnetically.

An official Magnetic case or ESR HaloLock case is recommended for rough terrain. Supports 7.5W fast wireless charging compatible with iPhone 12. Requires a car charger or USB-A port that supports 18W QC fast charging.

