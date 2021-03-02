Ralph Lauren has a new subscription box to freshen up your spring wardrobe. This new box is Ralph Lauren’s first-ever fashion rental subscription service. It’s called “The Lauren Look” and it provides unlimited access to the latest styles. Each month it will be delivered to your door for a flat monthly fee. This box features weekly new arrivals. It also features free shipping fees and includes dry cleaning as well. Head below to find out more details about the new Ralph Lauren subscription box. Also be sure to check out our latest guide to the Target x Levi’s collaboration here.

The Lauren Look subscription box

Inside the subscription box you’ll receive four items at a time from your “Closet,” based on item availability per month. You are able to wear these items for as long as you’d like, and when you’re ready for a new box, you can either return the items or buy them at a members-only discounted rate. The boxes start out at $125 a month, which is a great price considering most Ralph Lauren items are far more expensive than this rate.

The Ralph Lauren subscription box is unique. It’s not only helping women curate their dream wardrobe, but it’s also helping to reduce clothing waste, too. They’re expanding the lifespan of pieces that might otherwise be purchased and worn only a few times. Once the items start to wear, all pieces will be donated to Delivering Good, a nonprofit organization providing for families in need.

Consumers today are taking a different approach to experiencing brands and building their wardrobes. The closet of the future will include a mix of new seasonal fashion, unique customized pieces and wardrobe staples, alongside pre-owned and rented clothing. With timeless aesthetic, we are incredibly well positioned to play across each of these categories. Patrice Louvet, president and chief executive officer

Ralph Lauren style guide

Inside the style guide you can find outfits for almost any occasion to add to your subscription box. The new trend edit has categories for Work From Home, Weekend Wear, and Date Night at Home. They also have an array of sizes as well as petite framing. The style guide also helps you put together classic looks you can wear several different ways, too. Best of all, the new Ralph Lauren subscription box can also be gifted to a friend.

