Smartphone Accessories: Monoprice MFi Lighting Cable 4-pack $16 (60% off), more

Monoprice is currently offering four of its AtlasFlex Braided Nylon MFi Lighting Cables for $16 shipped. Just add four of these to your cart and then apply code 4FLX at checkout to lock-in the savings. Usually fetching $10 each, you’re saving 60% with today’s discount marking a new all-time low on these particular cables and matching the best we’ve seen on its MFi cords. Whether you’re just looking to replace some existing cables that have seen better days or need to add some new options to your charging kit, this bundle is hard to pass up on. Each of the Lightning cables carry MFi certification and measure 3-feet in length. Over 245 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

Monoprice AtlasFlex cables are built to outlast and outperform every cable that’s come before. Each cable is fitted with reinforced, robust aluminum connectors to withstand any and all bends, drops, pulls, and mishaps. The long flexible strain reliefs are designed to last, flexible enough to bend and turn under stress and long enough to handle odd angles.

The colorful nylon-braided cables are internally reinforced with Kevlar to withstand more than 50,000 bends, twists, and turns. Monoprice AtlasFlex – the strongest cable you will ever need. Designed to withstand forces up to 30 lbf (130N), these aluminum connectors were engineered to defy the rigors of odd bends and strains. It will take a force greater than 130N to get these connectors to even begin to bend.

