FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

ESR’s magnetic 11-inch iPad Pro Smart Case tumbles to $16 (Save 20%)

-
AmazonESR
Save 20% $16

YBintech US_ESR Authorized (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its ESR Rebound Magnetic Smart Case for 11-inch iPad Pro for $15.99 Prime shipped when the on-page 20% coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $4 off the typical rate there and comes within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you’ve got either of the two most-recent 11-inch iPad Pro releases, it could be time to pair it with a case. This ESR offering takes a page from Apple’s playbook by docking to your iPad using magnets. The sides are left open, ensuring you can still attach Apple Pencil 2 if the need arises. A tri-fold front cover delivers a couple of angles perfect for watching videos, typing, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Chances are pretty high that your iPad’s touchscreen has a few smudges on it right now. Thankfully a pack of Grime Boss’ Touch Screen Wipes will quickly remedy that issue. For $5 you’ll get 30 individual-wrapped wipes, equating to about $0.17 each. With over 330 reviews so far, these hassle-free screen wipes clock in with a 4.4/5 star rating.

And if you use your iPad at a desk, it may be time to consider refreshing your office chair. That’s because Poly and Bark’s modern solution has returned to an Amazon low of $125. It offers a sophisticated design that’s ready to refresh an aging setup. Thanks to high back form-factor, users can anticipate additional support than many other solutions offer.

ESR Rebound Magnetic Smart Case features:

  • Designed for the iPad Pro 11″ 2020 & 2018
  • Powerful built-in magnets ensure a strong lock between the case & iPad.
  • Supports Pencil’s magnetic attachment & wireless charging, the magnetic clasp folds over to provide extra protection for your pencil.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

ESR

About the Author

Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop now $140 off at $...
Secure your home with two Wi-Fi outdoor security camera...
SanDisk’s 256GB Extreme microSD Card returns to A...
Save $100 on Anker’s Portable PowerHouse II 400 w...
Disney Villainous Evil Comes Prepared for game night at...
Save up to $130 on Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/+ starting at ...
GoPro HERO9 Black doubles as a webcam at new low of $34...
Poly and Bark’s modern office chair returns to Am...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 65%

Outfit your iPhone 12/Pro/Max/mini with a new case for $4 (Save 65%)

From $4 Learn More
Save 20%

elago’s new MagSafe iPhone 12 cases go on sale for first time at $16 (Save 20%)

$16 Learn More
60% off

Smartphone Accessories: ESR HaloLock MagSafe Car Mount $33, more

From $4 Learn More

ESR’s new MagSafe Kickstand is also a charging puck with detachable USB-C cable [Deal]

Order Now! Learn More

Nomad debuts slick new Lunar Sport Apple Watch Strap

Learn More
Reg. $520

Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop now $140 off at $380 + more from $200 shipped

From $200 Learn More
$41 off

Secure your home with two Wi-Fi outdoor security cameras at just $19.50 each ($41 off)

$19.50 each Learn More
Reg. $50

SanDisk’s 256GB Extreme microSD Card returns to Amazon low at $38 (Save 24%)

$38 Learn More