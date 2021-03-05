ESR’s magnetic 11-inch iPad Pro Smart Case tumbles to $16 (Save 20%)

YBintech US_ESR Authorized (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its ESR Rebound Magnetic Smart Case for 11-inch iPad Pro for $15.99 Prime shipped when the on-page 20% coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $4 off the typical rate there and comes within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you’ve got either of the two most-recent 11-inch iPad Pro releases, it could be time to pair it with a case. This ESR offering takes a page from Apple’s playbook by docking to your iPad using magnets. The sides are left open, ensuring you can still attach Apple Pencil 2 if the need arises. A tri-fold front cover delivers a couple of angles perfect for watching videos, typing, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Chances are pretty high that your iPad’s touchscreen has a few smudges on it right now. Thankfully a pack of Grime Boss’ Touch Screen Wipes will quickly remedy that issue. For $5 you’ll get 30 individual-wrapped wipes, equating to about $0.17 each. With over 330 reviews so far, these hassle-free screen wipes clock in with a 4.4/5 star rating.

And if you use your iPad at a desk, it may be time to consider refreshing your office chair. That’s because Poly and Bark’s modern solution has returned to an Amazon low of $125. It offers a sophisticated design that’s ready to refresh an aging setup. Thanks to high back form-factor, users can anticipate additional support than many other solutions offer.

ESR Rebound Magnetic Smart Case features:

Designed for the iPad Pro 11″ 2020 & 2018

Powerful built-in magnets ensure a strong lock between the case & iPad.

Supports Pencil’s magnetic attachment & wireless charging, the magnetic clasp folds over to provide extra protection for your pencil.

