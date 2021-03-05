FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Don’t miss out on Lenovo’s MacBook Backpack, now $10 Prime shipped (Amazon low, 39% off)

Amazon is offering the Lenovo Casual Backpack (B210) for $9.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 39% off what it’s been averaging there and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by $2. This backpack is comprised of a water-repellent fabric and boasts a streamlined form-factor. Padding is used throughout the interior to protect all of your gadgets. It’s spacious enough to accommodate any modern MacBook or iPad, making it an affordable way to protect and tote your favorite electronics. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you’re like me, keeping your screens clean is of utmost importance. Thankfully you can invest in a package of Grime Boss Touch Screen Wipes for $5. You’ll get 30 individual wipes that are pre-moistened and ready to go. These will not leave streaks, ensuring your device can look just about as clean as when you purchased it.

And if you tend to carry an 11-inch iPad Pro, we’ve spotted a nice deal on ESR’s magnetic Smart Case. An on-page coupon over at Amazon takes 20% off, allowing you to bag it for $16 Prime shipped. Like Apple’s official Magic Keyboard, this solution upholds your iPad using magnets, making it a cinch to attach and remove.

Lenovo Casual Backpack features:

  • Laptop backpack features a durable, water-repellent snow yarn polyester fabric and streamlined design with a padded interior to protect your laptop, notebook and other important stuff.
  • This compact backpack has a quilted back panel and fully adjustable shoulder straps making it comfortable for all day use, plus a quick access front zippered pocket for extra storage.
  • Perfect for daily commuters, college students and all types of travelers; accommodates laptops up to 15.6 inches.

