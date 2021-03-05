FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nautica has new spring arrivals up to 50% off from $12: T-shirts, shorts, swim, more

50% off from $12

Spring is a perfect time to update your wardrobe. Nautica has new spring arrivals at up to 50% off including t-shirts, joggers, jackets, jeans, shorts, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Colorblock J-Class T-Shirt that’s currently marked down to $20 and originally was priced at $40. This t-shirt will easily become an everyday go-to in your wardrobe and it can pair with joggers, shorts, chino pants, jeans, and more. It’s also available in an array of fun color options and I love that the logo is a contrasting color. Hit the jump to find find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the latest adidas flash sale here that’s offering popular shoes, apparel, accessories, and more.

