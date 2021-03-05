FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

SanDisk’s 256GB Extreme microSD Card returns to Amazon low at $38 (Save 24%)

-
Reg. $50 $38

Amazon currently offers the SanDisk 256GB Extreme microSDXC Card for $37.99 shipped. Down from its usual $50 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 24% in savings and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Supporting up to 160MB/s transfer speeds, SanDisk’s microSD card is ideal for everything from expanding the storage of your Android handset or a Nintendo Switch as it is for sticking in a DSLR or action camera. A bundled SD card adapter ensures it’ll work with a variety of devices, and makes it easy to retrieve footage or other files. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

A great way to put your savings to use would be grabbing Anker’s 2-in-1 USB-C SD Card Reader at $13. I’ve been relying on this option for quite some time now, and it always comes in handy for quickly transferring photos to my Mac or iPad Pro. Other shoppers find it just as much of a must-have, with over 1,800 having left a 4.6/5 star rating. Or just call it a day and grab a smaller capacity model of SanDisk’s Extreme microSD cards from $10.

Whether you picked up one of these discounted GoPro action cameras that went on sale earlier today from $299 or one of the Android smartphones that are marked down right here, a little bit of extra microSD card storage can go a long way. But if it’s storage for your gaming rig, don’t forget that Samsung’s 980 PRO NVMe Gen4 SSDs deliver 7,000MB/s speeds and are still on sale from $80.

SanDisk 256GB Extreme microSDXC Card features:

Designed for microSD devices such as smartphones, interchangeable-lens cameras, drones, or GoPro action cameras that can capture Full HD, 3D, and 4K video, as well as raw and burst photography, the 1TB Extreme UHS-I microSDXC Memory Card from SanDisk has a capacity of 1TB, is compatible with the UHS-I bus, and features a speed class rating of V30, which guarantees minimum write speeds of 30 MB/s. If your device does not support the V30 standard, this card also supports the U3 standard, which also guarantees minimum write speeds of 30 MB/s.

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

