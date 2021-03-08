CORSAIR’s K55 RGB gaming keyboard is perfect for budget setups at just $25 (Refurb, Orig. $50)

Best Buy is offering the CORSAIR K55 RGB Gaming Keyboard for $24.99 with in-store pickup in refurbished condition. Free shipping is included for orders of $35 or more, as well as for My Best Buy Elite or higher members. For comparison, this keyboard originally retailed for $50, goes for $49 at Amazon right now, and even refurbished there fetches $35. Featuring a dust- and spill-resistance, you’ll find that this keyboard is ready for anything you throw at it. There’s “dynamic RGB backlighting” in three different zones for a customized look here. Six programmable macro keys can help you access to hard-to-use key combinations with ease. There are even dedicated volume and media keys on here that give you quick access to frequently-used functions. Rated 4.7/5 stars and ships with a 90-day warranty.

Use a fraction of your savings to pick up this gaming mouse on Amazon. Coming in at $11, it leaves plenty of savings in your pocket, allowing you to still enjoy an upgraded battlestation on a budget. With similar RGB stylings, programmable keys, and a 7200DPI sensor, this mouse is perfect for any setup.

Don’t miss out on today’s Razer deals. They’re available for 1-day only, so once midnight hits, these prices will go back up. From smartphone controllers to gaming mice, keypads, keyboards, headsets, and more, there’s plenty to shop here. Pricing starts at $32, so be sure to give it a look for more ways to upgrade your desk.

More about CORSAIR’s K55 RGB Keyboard:

Dynamic RGB backlighting across three zones, with full customization of colors and lighting effects

Dust and spill resistant design rated up to IP42 protection guards against accidents so your gameplay never has to stop

Six programmable macro keys give you the in-game advantage of powerful macros or key remaps

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!