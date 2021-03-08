FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Govee’s adjustable LED floor lamp has four color temperatures + more at $29 (24% off)

-
AmazonHome GoodsGovee
24% off $29

Govee US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its LED Floor Lamp for $28.99 shipped with the code E87BQD3R and when you clip the on-page coupon. This is down 24% from its normal going rate and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time, matching our last mention. If your living room or office is lacking a bit in the illumination department, this is a fantastic way to remedy that. You’ll find an adjustable brightness level here, with four color temperatures for the ultimate in customization. Plus the gooseneck allows you to easily aim the light wherever you need it. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you’re still rocking an older lamp that utilizes standard bulbs, it’s time to upgrade to LEDs. This 24-pack of bulbs output 750-lumens each and screw into normal light fixtures around your home. For just $21, this not only upgrades your existing lamps but also the other lights around your home, saving you money on energy while still delivering a killer upgrade.

For those who have a hard time waking up in the morning, the Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Light is now on sale with prices from $40. This is a 20% drop from its normal going rate, with multiple options to choose from. These can mimic the sun’s rising to help heavy sleepers wake up feeling refreshed in the morning.

Govee LED Floor Lamp features:

  • Adjustable brightness & color: choose from 4 color temperatures (3000K-6000K) and 4 brightness levels (25%-100%) until your office or bedroom lighting needs are met.
  • Conveniently flexible: with a rotating gooseneck and a supporting pole, adjusting your LED floor lamp’s height and angle is a breeze.
  • Long-lasting & efficient: the LED floor lamp has an average lifespan of about 30,000 hours; It also uses 80% less energy than incandescent lights.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Govee

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Chefman’s 6.5-liter air fryer is down to $65 ship...
Hang your up to 100-inch TV with Monoprice’s Full...
Discover your lineage: Holiday AncestryDNA test kit dea...
This $6.50 Swiss+Tech 6-in-1 Multi-Tool attaches to you...
This braided solo loop Apple Watch band is down to just...
Vitamix’s immersion blender hits new Amazon low a...
SanDisk’s Ixpand 10W Qi Charger automatically backs u...
Sony’s popular XM3 ANC earbuds return to $178, mo...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 28%

meross Dimmable HomeKit Lamp falls to new low of $31 (Save 28%), more from $18

From $18 Learn More

Green Deals: Automatically turn off appliances+ lights with four Wi-Fi smart plugs at $16, more

Learn More
Orig. $50

CORSAIR’s K55 RGB gaming keyboard is perfect for budget setups at just $25 (Refurb, Orig. $50)

$25 Learn More
50% off

Watch The Office + more NBC hits with a 4-month Peacock subscription at just $10 (50% off)

$10 Learn More

Watch Dogs: Legion online mode delayed for PC, still coming tomorrow for Xbox and PlayStation

Learn More
Reg. $80+

Chefman’s 6.5-liter air fryer is down to $65 shipped for today only (Reg. up to $140)

$65 Learn More
Reg. $80

Hang your up to 100-inch TV with Monoprice’s Full-Motion Wall Mount: $50 (Reg. $80)

$50 Learn More
42% off

Discover your lineage: Holiday AncestryDNA test kit deals now live from $59 (Up to 42% off)

From $59 Learn More