Watch The Office + more NBC hits with a 4-month Peacock subscription at just $10 (50% off)

Peacock is currently offering four months of its subscription for $9.99. This breaks down to $2.50 per month and saves you 50% from its normal going rate, making today’s deal the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. For comparison, you’d normally pay $5 per month for this level of Peacock. While the free streaming tier includes movies and TV shows, upgrading to the Premier version delivers live sports, exclusive series, next-day access to “current NBC hits,” and much more, including The Office. If you’re a fan of what NBC has to offer, this is a great way to enjoy that content without having a cable subscription. Learn more about Peacock in our previous coverage.

Now, if you need a device to watch Peacock on, the Roku Premiere is a great choice. It offers 4K HDR playback and comes in a compact form-factor. It’s available right now for $25 at Amazon, which is a great deal given that it provides 4K HDR playback and the full Roku experience.

Prefer the content that STARZ has to offer? Well, you can score a 4-month subscription to the service for just $18 right now. This is a 66% discount and is among the best prices that we’ve seen all-time for the service. The deal won’t last long, so if you’re a fan of Game of Thrones or other similar content, you’ll want to act quickly.

More about Peacock:

Instant access to hundreds of movies from major Hollywood studios such as Universal, DreamWorks Animation, and Focus Features.

Thousands of hours of iconic TV shows, including full seasons of buzzworthy faves, bingeworthy classics, and current-season NBC hits.

Peacock Channels – playing your favorite movies, shows, and clips, 24-7. Scroll less and stream more with The Office Shorts, SNL Vault, Fallon Tonight, Seth Meyers Now, TODAY All Day, True Crime, and Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

