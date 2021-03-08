Watch Dogs: Legion is getting a free update with online multiplayer that brings a few different aspects to the game that didn’t exist before. Originally slated for a launch tomorrow, that date only exists now for Xbox and PlayStation gamers, as the PC version has been delayed due to crashes “with certain GPUs.” While no PC launch date is specified, the dev team is working on fixing the issue “as quickly as possible,” meaning a desktop launch could come at any time. What all do the online modes include, and what’s delayed? Keep reading for more.

Watch Dogs: Legion online mode delayed on PC

According to Ubisoft, the Watch Dogs: Legion development team has found an issue that causes the PC version of the game to crash when players are using certain graphics cards. We don’t know which graphics cards these are, but honestly, it doesn’t matter, as the team has decided to suspend the PC release until the bug is fixed. Here’s what Ubisoft has to say on the matter.

We’ve identified an issue in the PC version that can cause the game to crash for players with certain GPUs. The dev team is working on fixing the issue as quickly as possible and in the meantime, we’ve made the decision to wait to launch the PC version until this is fixed. We will communicate the new launch date as soon as possible.

Console release of Watch Dogs: Legion Online Mode is still slated for tomorrow… sort of

Console players, including Stadia, PlayStation 4/5, and Xbox One/Series will be able to enjoy Watch Dogs: Legion Online Mode starting tomorrow, sort of. Online mode is officially launching tomorrow on consoles, but some features are being held back until March 23 due to more bugs. Right now, there are issues that can cause the game to crash during Tactical Ops, so that aspect of Online Mode has been postponed until March 23. Also, PlayStation 4/5 gamers will have limited in-game text chat at launch due to another bug, with an update that should fix this coming also on March 23.

While some aspects, or the entire release might be delayed, that’s not a bad thing

As I’ve said countless times with other titles, it’s not bad for a developer to delay a release if there are issues. Cyberpunk 2077 is the perfect example of a game that shouldn’t have been released… yet. There were so many bugs at launch, even after the many delays, that CDPR had to issue refunds to customers even after normal return policies had long since passed. I’m glad that Ubisoft and the team behind Watch Dogs: Legion have decided to delay the PC Online Mode and the few aspects of console-based gameplay to provide players a better overall experience.

