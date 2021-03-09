Lenovo’s Smart Tab M10 Plus doubles as an Assistant display at $155 (Save $25), more

Amazon offers the Lenovo 10.3-inch Smart Tab M10 Plus 32GB Android Tablet for $154.99 shipped. Typically fetching $180, today’s offer amounts to $25 in savings, is one of the first notable discounts we’ve seen, and marks a new all-time low. Lenovo’s Smart Tab M10 Plus is just as ideal for watching Netflix in bed as it is browsing the web from the couch with its 10.3-inch full HD display and Dolby Atmos speaker. It also sports another unique function thanks to the included charging dock which turns this Lenovo Smart Tab into a Google Assistant display for controlling smart home devices and more with the voice assistant. Rated 4/5 stars from over 370 customers. Head below for more.

If the added Google Assistant functionality isn’t doing much for you, consider going with the standard Lenovo Tab M10 Plus tablet. Right now it’s on sale for $129 at Amazon, saving you $21 from its usual price tag and matching the all-time low. This offering enters with 32GB of storage, with an all-around similar package to the lead deal. This one just won’t double as a smart display. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

And speaking of tablets, we’re still seeing Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/+ models at up to $130 off. That’s of course alongside all of the ongoing price cuts in our Android guide, like this morning’s OnePlus 8T sale at $149 off or Samsung’s LTE 40mm Galaxy Watch Active 2 for $180.

Lenovo Smart Tab M10 Plus featues:

The Lenovo Smart Tab M10 FHD Plus with Alexa Built-in is our 2nd generation mainstream Android tablet that can help you do more, hands-free. It’s a 2-in-1 offering with a tablet plus the Alexa built-in smart dock. The tablet comes with a standout metal design, premium look and feel with modern simplicity, and boasts a 10.3″ FHD screen and dual speakers for immersive entertainment – but it’s more than that.

