This adjustable smartphone stand helps with FaceTime, YouTube, and more at $10.50 (20% off)

Rosesy (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the ATUMTEK Universal Phone Stand for $10.39 Prime shipped with the code YKCZ484A at checkout. Down 20% from its normal going rate, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. If you are looking for a way to keep your iPhone propped up for FaceTime calls, Apple Music control, or just for easier charging, this is a great option. It has built-in anti-scratch and anti-slide feet to keep your phone in place once it’s set on the stand. There’s even an adjustable angle so you can dial it in for the perfect viewing experience. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you don’t mind ditching the adjustability here, Lamicall’s Phone Stand is great if you don’t need the ability to hold a tablet. It’s $10 on Amazon, making it a slightly more budget-friendly buy if you just want to hold your phone up.

Need to uphold your phone in your car? Well, today’s Smartphone Accessories roundup is a great place to look. The Mpow 15W Qi Car Charger Mount is 20% off right now, making it just $30 on Amazon. Featuring a design that mounts it in your cup holder, it boasts 15W of wireless charging power, making it a great way to arrive at your destination with a phone ready to go all-day long.

More about ATUMTEK’s Phone Stand:

The nicer luxury looking ATUMTEK cell phone stand is constructed with aviation-grade aluminium alloy with surface anodic oxidation process. You could enjoy the comfortable sense of touch even on the edge. Thus it’s more than an eye-catching fashion item in your home, workplace or nightstand.

The cell phone desk stand adopts a 180 degree rotatable phone holder design, just adjust and choose your preferred viewing angles. Perfect for FaceTime call, doing live internet broadcast, binge-watching TV shows, easy to read message, emails etc.

Compared with most of the phone holders which are only 4.0 inches in height, this uniquely designed one features 6.1 inches. Ideal for every day use, the nape ache, shoulder pain will be substantially reduced.

