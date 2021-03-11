Razer’s Raion Fightpad PlayStation controller hits the Amazon low at $60 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is now offering the Razer Raion Fightpad Controller for PlayStation at $59.97 shipped. Matched at GameStop. Regularly $100, like it still fetches direct, today’s offer is 40% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. Designed for fighting games and just for folks looking for a more hardcore controller, it carries six face buttons, a “hyper-responsive” 8-way d-pad, and a design that supports both traditional and “claw” grip styles. You can disable extra buttons if needed, it carries a 3.5mm audio jack, and includes 1-year warranty from Razer. It is compatible with everything on PS4 and will work on PS5, but there some limitations with new titles and DualSense-specific features. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

We should also quickly point out, that today’s offer puts the Razer Raion at the same price as our ongoing offer on the official Sony PS5 DualSense controller. You can get the details on that price drop right here. For something even more affordable, there are plenty of third-party PlayStation controllers available on Amazon for about half the price including the HORI PS4 Mini Wired Gamepad at $30 and Pictek’s wireless model.

Here’s an ongoing offer on PlayStation Plus subscriptions, all of today’s best game deals, and details on Star Wars Republic Commando for PS4/PS5. You can still grab Ratchet & Clank for FREE on top of the March PlayStation Plus FREE games and here’s everything Sony recently announced regarding the next generation of VR on PlayStation.

Then go hit up the Razer PC gaming sale with up to 35% off its latest gear.

More on the Razer Raion Fightpad:

Arcade stick-inspired 6 front-button layout: the Razer raion’s front Buttons are optimal spaced and positioned to accommodate both standard and “claw” Grip styles

8-Way d-pad for precise diagonal input: cushioned and hyper-responsive, the Razer mecha-tactile 8-way d-pad allows for clean execution of combos in competitive fighting games

Built-in competition mode: allows for disabling of extra Buttons to avoid extraneous inputs during Tournament play with built-in button Lock functionality

3.5mm analog audio support: allows for convenient access via the 3.5mm audio jack directly on the controller (compatible with PS4 only)

