Razer’s 27-inch Raptor 144Hz Gaming Monitor returns to all-time low at $100 off

Amazon is currently offering the Razer Raptor 27-inch 1440p 144Hz Monitor for $599.99 shipped. Down from its $700 going rate, you’re saving $100 with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the all-time low. Razer’s Raptor monitor stands out from other gaming displays on the market with its 27-inch 1440p panel, 144Hz refresh rate, and solid aluminum design. There’s also Chroma RGB lighting built-in as well as support for NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync. Integrated cable management rounds out the notable features alongside HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-C inputs. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 280 customers. 

A great way to use your savings would be picking up Razer’s Goliathus Extended Chroma Gaming Mousepad to bring even more RGB vibes to your battlestation. This accessory enters with a $50 price tag and delivers plenty of room for a full-sized keyboard alongside a mouse and other peripherals. Not to mention, Razer’s signature Chroma illumination and a 4.8/5 star rating from over 5,900 customers.

Speaking of desk upgrades from Razer, we just saw its new RGB-laden Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma debut last month alongside a refreshed Laptop Stand Chroma V2 which are both available for pre-order. But then be sure to check out all of the markdowns in our PC gaming guide for other ways to expand your battlestation without having to pay full price.

Razer Raptor Gaming Monitor features:

A gaming monitor needs to perform with extreme speed and clarity to help you react in a split-second It also needs to be able to display deep vibrant colors and a natural life-like image for a truly immersive gaming experience The Razer Raptor was created as an extension of this philosophy—a no-compromise display that produces breathtaking image quality making it the ultimate esports gaming monitor.

