Today, Logitech is launching its latest gaming accessory, this time bringing a new pair of earbuds to a wide array of players. Entering as its G333 Gaming Earbuds, the new Logitech debut works with everything from consoles and smartphones to PC and arrives with a premium build despite its more affordable price tag. Head below for all of the details and some hands-on insight to the new releases.

Hands-on with Logitech’s new G333 Gaming Earbuds

Entering as the latest addition to Logitech’s collection of accessories, the new G333 Earbuds arrive with a focus on gaming overall, rather than a specific platform. Its versatile 3.5mm headphone jack pairs with an included USB-C dongle to make these compatible with everything from your smartphone and Nintendo Switch to PS5 and PC.

The G333 Gaming Earbuds arrive with a similar all-around design to previous models we’ve seen from Logitech, sporting a tangle-free cable and a pair of dynamic drivers. Included inside the box alongside the earbuds, you’re also getting a collection of ear tips to select the right size. There’s also a mesh pouch to store everything away in-between gaming sessions.

First things first because we’re talking about a pair of earbuds here, the new Logitech G333 releases actually sound pretty solid. There is plenty of bass, and the overall sound profile lends itself quite well to in-game audio. The package isn’t quite able to let you hear exactly where an enemy is when they’re sneaking up behind you, but it’s balanced and immersive enough to achieve an enjoyable gaming experience, especially for more casual players.

Things only get better from there, though. The Logitech G333 Gaming Earbuds arrive with quite a durable build quality thanks to its metal accenting and non-tangle cable. Each of the buds do have some weight to them, but nowhere close to being enough to fatigue your ears in the way a larger headset may after prolonged gaming sessions.

Not without some downsides

Now on the flip side of audio fidelity and build quality, the weakest link on the Logitech G333 Gaming Earbuds is certainly the in-line microphone. Don’t get me wrong, it sounds just fine for the price tag, but don’t expect to be serenading your teammates with the most pristine audio. While the audio these earbuds pump out manage to differentiate themselves from a more typical pair of buds, the microphone didn’t quite get the memo and isn’t on par with the quality set elsewhere.

It’s also worth pointing out that there is a tiny bit of latency compared to a pair of headphones that plug right into the console. While the difference isn’t game changing, it’s noticeable compared to the SteelSeries Arctis 7P I’ve been relying on lately, which rely on a USB-C adapter. All of that’s to say, though, that they are actually more reliable than other gaming headsets I’ve tried, including the popular Razer Kraken Wired cans.

Now available

The new Logitech G333 Gaming Earbuds are now available for purchase direct from the brand’s online storefront. They enter with a $49.99 price tag and come in three different styles.

9to5Toys’ Take

When I first heard that Logitech was going to be getting into the gaming earbud market with its latest release, I was certainly a bit skeptical. With both the PS5 and Xbox Series X having a wealth of high-end offerings to choose from, there’s certainty a lot of competition in the space and plenty of headsets vying for your cash. But Logitech is skirting around that end of the market altogether in order to deliver a pair of earbuds that sounds decent and pack an even more reliable build.

After putting them to the test over the past several days, I’ve been pleasantly surprised by the overall experience. Logitech definitely hit the sweet spot here with the price, features, and overall quality. Even the microphone quality and latency issues are a small demerit on an otherwise notable report card.

All of that is to say that for $50, you’re getting a pretty solid pair of gaming earbuds. The build quality will ensure that these stand up to being thrown in your bag, while the performance means they’re more than suitable for at-home gaming, too. If I’m just looking to log in for a quick round of Overwatch, going with the Logitech G333 Gaming Earbuds are far more convenient than lugging out my larger headset, so these have definitely earned a spot in my gaming setup.

