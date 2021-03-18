FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Braun celebrates 100 years with new must-see ‘Wandanlage’ hi fi audio wall unit by Virgil Abloh

Braun is teaming up with Virgil Abloh — founder of the Off-White clothing brand and current Artistic Director of Louis Vuitton — on an interesting new functional art project. Coming alongside a short film and remix track by the Off-White designer, Braun and Abloh are also reimagining the brand’s 1965 ‘Wandanlage’ hi fi audio wall unit to mark the occasion. You’ll definitely want to head below to take a quick look. 

The whole collaboration seems to more of a celebration of the last 100 years of Braun design, something Abloh says he has always had a deep appreciation for:

For the brand’s 100 years, I jumped at the opportunity to reimagine this iconic Braun product and challenge what we have come to expect from design. The “functional art” piece co-curated with Braun Design not only highlights the original function of the hi fi wall unit that was the best audio of its time, but also the quality and durable materials that are built to last.

Alongside a short film and Albloh’s companion music track made in collaboration with Houston’s The Chopstars, the centerpiece of collaboration has to be the reimagined ‘Wandanlage’ hi fi audio wall unit.

The collaboration with Virgil Abloh sees the designer delve into the Braun archives to update and co-curate the 1965 ‘Wandanlage’ hi fi audio wall unit with Braun’s design team into a “functional art” piece.

The custom-built functional art piece combines Braun’s design sensibilities with Virgil’s more modern and minimal approach. The metallic finish is inspired by Braun’s 1960 SM3 shaver and 1961 T1 toaster, as well as “polished ‘slabs’ on cars made famous by hip hop stars in the 1980s.”

It does not look at this point as though the new 2021 ‘Wandanlage’ hi fi audio wall unit will be available for purchase, but it is a wonderful example of this old-school design being brought back to life. And worth a quick look if you ask us. 

Braun ensure that the original hi fi audio remains the hero of the collaboration – and the technology still functions today as it did back in 1965. The result is a custom build “functional art” piece where design bridges the gap between form and function, with materials that ensure it lasts for the next 100 years

