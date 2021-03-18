FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best Android app deals of the day: Mana series, Final Fantasy, SpongeBob, Chrono Trigger, more

-
We are now ready to gather all of today’s best Android game and app deals. For those of you that may be new here, this is the place to find all of the most notable price drops on Android games and apps (hardware too) every single day of the work week, and today’s collection is quite notable. We have Final Fantasy games, the Square Enix Mana series, Traffix, Chrono Trigger, SpongeBob SquarePants, and much more. Hit the jump for all of today’s best android game and app deals.  

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

More on Adventures of Mana:

Enshrined atop Mt. Illusia, high above the lofty clouds, stands the Tree of Mana. Drawing its life energy from the boundless celestial aether, the sentinel grows in silence. Legend holds that he who lays his hands upon its trunk will be granted power eternal―a power the Dark Lord of Glaive now seeks to further fuel his bloody quest for domination.

