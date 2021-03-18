We are now ready to gather all of today’s best Android game and app deals. For those of you that may be new here, this is the place to find all of the most notable price drops on Android games and apps (hardware too) every single day of the work week, and today’s collection is quite notable. We have Final Fantasy games, the Square Enix Mana series, Traffix, Chrono Trigger, SpongeBob SquarePants, and much more. Hit the jump for all of today’s best android game and app deals.

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Alongside ongoing offers on Motorola Android smartphones from $120 and the Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 256GB, today we spotted a notable price drop on this OnePlus 8 with Buds Z bundle at up to $250 off. On top of a new on the Amazfit GTS 2 smartwatch, we are also now tracking price drops on a pair of Google Nest Audio speakers alongside its latest Nest Thermostat. On the accessory side of things, the high-end Yummly Smart Android Meat Thermometer is on sale today, the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag fell to a new all-time low, and be sure to browse through this morning’s roundup for even more.

Today’s best game deals: BioShock games $8 or Collection $20, Tomb Raider Trilogy $20, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Adventures of Mana:

Enshrined atop Mt. Illusia, high above the lofty clouds, stands the Tree of Mana. Drawing its life energy from the boundless celestial aether, the sentinel grows in silence. Legend holds that he who lays his hands upon its trunk will be granted power eternal―a power the Dark Lord of Glaive now seeks to further fuel his bloody quest for domination.

