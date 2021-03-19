FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Philips Hue Bluetooth HomeKit Lightstrip Plus falls to new Amazon low of $64 (Save 20%)

-
Reg. $80 $64

Amazon currently offers the latest Philips Hue Bluetooth Smart Lightstrip Plus for $64.38 shipped. Usually fetching $80, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, is $2 under our previous mention, and marking a new Amazon all-time low. The latest Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus arrives with added Bluetooth connectivity on top of its built-in Zigbee support, making it just as ideal for those getting started as anyone already in the Hue ecosystem. It gives you 6-feet of multicolor illumination alongside the ability to control it with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant. I picked one of these up over the holidays and have been impressed with the improvements over the previous-generation so far. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 1,390 customers. More details below.

Those who don’t mind ditching the more in-depth Philips Hue feature set and quality can opt for this meross HomeKit light strip at $37 instead. While you’ll still benefit from HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant integration, this one’s color accuracy surely won’t be as good as the featured discount, but it does clock in with 32.8-feet of length for plenty extra ambient lighting in your setup. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 370 customers.

Then be sure to head over to our smart home guide for even more discounts. These ongoing meross HomeKit deals are still live from $17 and are now joined by a pair of Google Nest Audio speakers at $170 and more.

Philips Hue Bluetooth Lightstrip Plus features:

These smart lightstrips are bluetooth-enabled and simple to connect. Control up to 50 smart lights on one Hue Hub without clogging up your Wi-Fi network. Install the flexible Bluetooth LightStrip under bars, bed frames, or cabinets, with the included adhesive tape. Trim it to the perfect size with the included cut marks. Connect up to 32 feet of extension per base kit.

