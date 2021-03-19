Microsoft’s Ryzen 7 Surface Laptop 3 hits new Amazon low at $550 off

Amazon is offering the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 Ryzen 7/16GB/512GB for $1,549 shipped. For comparison, it has a list price of $2,099 and is currently on sale for $1,700 at Best Buy. Today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This laptop features a Ryzen 7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Whether you’re doing light photo or video editing, Zoom meetings, or working with large Excel spreadsheets, this laptop will handle anything you throw at it. Plus, with up to 11.5-hours of battery life, the Surface Laptop 3 is designed to go all day before it’s time to charge again. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Do you still need to get on-the-go work done, but today’s lead deal is a bit outside of your budget? If so, the HP Chromebook 14 is a great alternative. It costs $280 on Amazon, saving you quite a bit when you compare it to the $1,549 that Microsoft’s offering fetches above. Just keep in mind that ChromeOS is more limited than Windows, meaning you can’t install dedicated programs, run full versions of Microsoft Office, or the like here.

Need something smaller, but still powerful? Well, the LG Gram is on sale today for $1,000 and is powered by an 8-core i7 processor. Included with your purchase is 1-year of Office 365 as well, which is great for getting work done while on-the-go.

More about the Surface Laptop 3:

Clean, elegant design — thin and light, at just 3. 4 pounds, Surface Laptop 3 15” is easy to carry.

Complement your style with rich color and premium finishes.

Improved speed and performance to do what you want, with the latest processors – Surface Laptop 3 with AMD Ryzen 7 Microsoft Surface Edition processor is the fastest in the 15” class.

