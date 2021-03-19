PowerA’s Xbox MOGA Mobile Clip just dropped 50%, now $7.50 Prime shipped (Amazon low)

Amazon is now offering the PowerA MOGA Mobile Gaming Clip for Xbox One Wireless Controllers at $7.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly $15, today’s deal is a straight 50% price drop, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. This is also well under our previous $12.50 mention. Compatible with just about all smartphones up to 3.12-inches in width, this officially licensed clip is a perfect fit for Microsoft’s wireless Xbox controllers and Android-based xCloud gaming. Features include dual locking articulation to get it at just the right angle and a foldable design so you can stuff it in your bag or drawer neatly. Rated 4+ stars from over 9,100 Amazon customers. More details below.

When it comes to a clip specifically for smartphones and Xbox wireless controllers, today’s deal is the lowest price we can find. The comparable 8BitDo model sells for $15 and there really aren’t any other options out there for less we would recommend over these two options.

But be sure to check out the details on PowerA’s latest Xbox Series X gear right here as well as the brand’s all-in-one MOGA XP5-X Plus Android and Project xCloud Controller here. And if there are any Switch gamers out there, you might want to browse through today’s PowerA Nintendo accessory sale from $13.

