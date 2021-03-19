Secure your home with Arlo Ultra 4K 3-camera system at a low of $380 (Refurb, Orig. $800)

Woot via Amazon is offering the Arlo Ultra 3-camera 4K System for $379.99 shipped in refurbished condition. Down from its original list price of $800, today’s deal drops to around $120 below its normal going rate in refurbished condition these days and marks a new low that we’ve tracked. Delivering 4K HDR recordings with a 180-degree field-of-view, this camera is perfect for placing anywhere on your property, indoors or out. The kit on sale today includes three cameras and the base station, which allows you to tie the cameras into Apple HomeKit as well as record to local storage. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Ready to learn more? Be sure to check out our hands-on review as well as announcement coverage for all the details. Ships with a 90-day warranty.

While Arlo Ultra is battery-powered, you can ensure it stays charged year-round by picking up Arlo’s official solar panel for $80. Adding the solar panel to your camera will make sure the battery always stays charged without having to run a dedicated outdoor charging cable, helping simplify your setup.

After securing your home, be sure to swing by our smart home guide for other great deals. Just today, we spotted a discount on Withings’ Apple Health-enabled sleep tracking pad, Philips Hue lighting, and much more.

More about the Arlo Ultra 3-camera 4K System:

Wire free and weather-resistant design, works with Alexa, and includes 1 year of Arlo Smart Premier service with rolling 3 day cloud recordings (up to 1 cameras)

4K & HDR : Zoom in to see sharp details with Arlo Ultra’s 4K & HDR advanced image quality technology

Enhanced night vision : See what’s lurking with color night vision allowing you to see video in color rather than traditional black and white

Integrated spotlight : Light up the night and ward off unwelcome guests using Arlo Ultra’s integrated spotlight

