Your cat will be furious if you don't buy this scratching pad at $6 Prime shipped (Save 54%)

-
AmazonHome Goods
54% off $6

Amazon is offering the MidWest “Catty Scratch” Cat Scratching Pad for $5.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Note: Stock is running low, but more are on the way. That’s 54% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $2. Make your cat’s day with this affordable and sustainably-made scratching pad. It’s comprised of 100% recycled materials and is paired with a bag of dried catnip to take your beloved pet’s playing experience to the next level. The entire thing spans 18- by 8.75- by 1.75-inches. Both sides can be used, doubling the longevity of this purchase. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Drastically lower today’s spending when opting for three SmartyKat Catnip Mice instead at $2. Each mouse measures four inches long and is packed with catnip. As with the lead deal, recycled materials are used to make these. It’s a #1 Amazon best-seller that’s rated 4.7/5 stars by well over 36,000 shoppers.

Now that your cat has a way to keep its claws busy, it may be time to refresh some of your furniture. We’ve got plenty of notable discounts for you to consider. Options include a leather-wrapped lamp for $25.50, RESPAWN’s Omega-Xi Reclining Gaming Chair at $152, Amazon’s Rivet Henrik Chair for 49% off, and this white and gray office chair at under $55.

MidWest Cat Scratching Pad features:

  • Double-wide & two-sided durable corrugated insert. Turn cat scratching pad insert over for new surface & longer lasting use
  • Honeycomb textured cat scratching pad & attracting catnip provide an appropriate place for your cat to fullfill their natural scratching instinct minimizing your cat wanting to scratch on your furniture

