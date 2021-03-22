FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

This modular 12-outlet power tower can be split up and used around the house, now under $31

BESTEK. (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its 12-Outlet Power Strip Tower for $30.92 shipped once the on-page coupon has been clipped. A price drop combined with the coupon delivers 15% off the typical rate and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked for over a year. If you’ve been on the hunt for a way to adequately supply power to your home office or somewhere entirely different, don’t overlook this capable unit from BESTEK. It boasts a 3-tier design that expands to create 12 AC outlets. Unnecessary tiers can be used in other outlets around the house to ensure you can expand power wherever it’s needed. This is in addition to three USB ports that crank out 2.4-amps of power each. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If the lead deal feels like overkill for your needs, consider Anker’s PowerPort Cube for $16 instead (clip the on-page coupon). While you’ll still get three USB ports, there are only three AC outlets, a significant drop when compared with today’s deal. Given the popularity of Anker products, it’s no surprise that this unit has received over 29,000 reviews with an average rating of 4.8/5 stars.

Since you’re here, there’s a good chance you may also benefit from some of the other deals we’ve unraveled lately. Examples include this modern L-shaped desk for $79, Swingline’s $2.50 Mini Stapler Kit, and RESPAWN’s Omega-Xi Reclining Gaming Chair at $98 off. Peruse our handy home goods guide to see what else you may have missed.

BESTEK 12-Outlet Power Strip Tower features:

  • Power strip with usb: 12-Outlet versatile power strip tower with 6 ft extension cord(16AWG),AC input max 13A 1625W,ideal for multi devices in office,home,workstation,dormitory etc. Plug extender, outlet splitter, outlet extender, outlet plug, multi plug outlet.
  • Fast charging block: 3 Quick USB charging ports,can identify your devices automatically and deliver optimal charging speed,output DC 5V/3.4A in total, auto 0-2.4A per port.
  • Exclusive stackable design: This vertical USB power strip consists of 3 tiers,can work together or apart,extend up to 14 AC outlets according to various demand.

