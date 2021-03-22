Last month, as part of its first State of Play presentation of the year, Sony dropped the first details on Final Fantasy VII Intergrade — a new version housing the upcoming expansion and the PS5 upgrade. Square Enix has now released a new nearly 6-minute trailer for Intergrade, once again highlighting the graphical improvements, quality of life enhancements, new gameplay modes, and the upcoming Yuffie expansion story arch. Running nearly double the length of the debut trailer here, there are plenty of details on what to expect when Final Fantasy VII Intergrade launches in June. Head below for a closer look.

Final Fantasy VII Intergrade details

Aimed specifically at PlayStation 5, Final Fantasy VII Intergrade will present a complete visual overhaul for Midgard — the first episode of the Final Fantasy VII remake’s main setting. We are getting new texture work, lighting, and background environments on top of various game modes in support of 4K resolutions and 60-frame-per-second gameplay. The load times are also significantly improved as it takes about 5 seconds for Square to pull up a save file in the latest video.

Intergrade allows players to choose between a new “Graphics Mode” or a “Performance Mode.” The first of which “prioritizes 4K high-resolution graphics,” while the other focuses on “smooth action at 60 frames per second.” The game will also now feature a new Normal (Classic) difficulty setting, as opposed to the easy-only option that was shipped with the game last year.

From there, gamers can also expect to see the new fully customizable “Photo Mode” with various user editing options, including tilt, exposure, a slew of filters, angle, camera position, and more. All of which are on display in the footage below.

Yuffie episode

But the most exciting aspect of the Intergrade announcement is the new Yuffie episode that will expand the Midgard section of the game on the same day the PS5 upgrade releases. Yuffie, who really doesn’t even show up in the original game until after players leave Midgard, will be starring in her own, entirely new episode taking place in the game’s starting areas:

In the brand-new episode featuring Yuffie, play as ninja Yuffie Kisaragi as she infiltrates the shadowy Shinra corporation to steal a powerful materia and restore glory to her homeland. Play alongside new characters and enjoy an expanded gameplay experience featuring multiple new combat and gameplay additions. This adventure brings new perspective to the FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE story that cannot be missed.

The Yuffie episode as well as the Final Fantasy VII Intergrade PS5 upgrade will be available on June 10, 2021. The PS5 update will be FREE to everyone who has purchased Final Fantasy VII Remake (it is currently on sale for $30 for those who haven’t), but will not be available to those that scooped up the game for FREE as part of this month’s PlayStation Plus library.

9to5Toys’ Take

Anything more we can see from the upcoming Yuffie episode is a good thing, and we get another good look at the ninja’s battle with some kind of drill bot at the tail end of the latest video footage above. It was a tough pillow swallow when it became clear Final Fantasy VII remake was indeed going to release as some kind of episodic product — the current version of the game and the Intergrade only cover about 10 or 15% of the original experience — but with all-new content like the Yuffie episode laced into the experience, it makes the waiting process a little bit easier to deal with.

