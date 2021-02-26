After last night’s State of Play showcase event, Sony has take to its official blog to detail the March Playstation Plus free games. Unsurprisingly after yesterday’s major update and Yuffie episode announcement, Sony is offering its members the Final Fantasy VII remake for free (with a caveat of course, more details below) alongside PS5 puzzler Maquette, Remnant: From the Ashes on PS4, and PS VR shooter Farpoint. Head below for more details.

March PlayStation Plus free games:

Last night Sony announced a massive upgrade to the Final Fantasy VII remake alongside an upcoming expansion DLC referred to as the Yuffie episode. And to intrigue gamers yet to give the remade experience a try, the PS4 version of the game will be included in the March Playstation Plus free games. Great news for sure.

However, Sony says the digital “PS4 version of Final Fantasy VII Remake available to PlayStation Plus members is not eligible for the PS5 digital version upgrade.” Technically that would mean you’re scoring the upgraded PS5 version for free just for being a PS Plus member, so we certainly didn’t expect it to be eligible here — just something to keep in mind and the physical copy (that is eligible) is on sale for $30 right now.

From there, PS Plus members will also get access to Remnant: From the Ashes on PS4, the weird and wonderful puzzler Maquette on PS5, and shooter Farpoint on PS VR (Sony just teased the PS5 VR upgrade).

All of the March Playstation Plus free games will be available on March 2, 2021 and remain free until April 5, 2021. That means you still have time to score the February freebies. Two of the games, Control: Ultimate Edition and Concrete Genie, “will be leaving the service on March 1, 2021.”

Here's everything you need to know about last night's showcase, details on PS5 VR, and all of today's best game deals.

More details from Sony:

Return to one of PlayStation’s most iconic settings reimagined for PS4 and experience a truly unique puzzle experience for PS5 as Final Fantasy VII Remake and Maquette join PlayStation Plus next month. Also launching alongside these titles on Tuesday, March 2 is the intense, sci-fi survival action of Remnant: From the Ashes and PS VR shooter Farpoint.

