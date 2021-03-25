FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Take to the skies and capture everything with this highly-rated 1080p drone at $54 (40% off)

VanTop Direct (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the SNAPTAIN 1080p Drone (SP650) for $53.79 shipped with the code A8MMLES8 and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down 40% from its normal going rate, this marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. While picking up a DJI drone might sound overwhelming given the cost, this is a great way to take to the skies on a budget. Whether you’re a beginner or experienced drone pilot, the 1080p camera here will allow you to capture stunning shots thanks to its 120-degree field-of-view. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Just $11 of your savings to pick up this 64GB microSD card. It’s fast enough to handle 4K video recording, which makes it great for this drone. Plus, the adapter means you can easily plug it into your desktop for transferring footage. Given its relatively low cost, this leaves enough room in the budget to pick up a spare battery for extended flights, as well.

Now that you can capture the skies, it’s time to upgrade your on-the-go photography kit. Right now, the DJI Osmo Mobile 3 Gimble is a great choice for the job. It’s down to $100 today, but the deal won’t last forever, so be sure to act fast before it goes back up.

More about the SNAPTAIN 1080p Drone:

  • Camera Drone with Better Views: 1080P FHD camera captures crystal clear aerial photos and 1920 X 1080 @ 25fps videos. With 120° FOV and 90° adjustable design, you can catch every moment of your adventure from a bird-eye perspective
  • Intelligent Voice & Gesture Control: SNAPTAIN drones are the only drones with smart voice control and gesture control. You can speak to control the flying direction, or pose to the camera to trigger photo/video shooting, adding fun to your flight
  • Multiple Flight Modes: SP650 is a versatile drone. It can perform stunts like 360° flip, circle fly, and high-speed rotation. Combined with trajectory flight which allows you to draw flying course on your phone, SP650 drone brings you spectacular flying experiences

