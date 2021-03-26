DJI Mavic Air 2 Fly More Combo includes a Smart Controller for $1,061 ($2,148 value)

Amazon currently offers the DJI Mavic Air 2 Fly More Combo with DJI Smart Controller for $1,061 shipped. Also available at B&H. Normally you’d pay $1,399 for the Fly More Combo alone with the added Smart Controller bringing in another $749 in value. Today’s offer amounts to 56% in savings overall and marks the lowest we’ve seen to date on the bundle.

Mavic Air 2 delivers a folding design with 34-minute flight time. That’s on top of added features like ActiveTrack 3.0 for automatically following a subject, a built-in 48MP camera for capturing 4K60 aerial footage, and upgraded APAS mapping functionality. Even with the DJI Air 2S around the corner, this is a compelling package at today’s price. Plus the bundled Smart Controller can be used with other DJI drones down the road. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below the fold for more.

If you’re looking for a more affordable way to get in the DJI game, going with its new Mini 2 Drone is a great alternative to the featured bundle at $449. While you’re not getting all of the extra accessories, DJI Mini 2 packs a more lightweight design alongside 12MP camera, 31-minute flight time, and more. Learn more about the quadcopter over at DroneDJ.

But if your DSLR photography setup is calling for an upgrade, don’t forget that we’re still tracking a certified refurbished discount on the DJI Ronin-S Gimbal at $299. That’s alongside this more affordable 1080p drone at $54 that’ll let you practice flying without all of the more premium DJI features.

DJI Mavic Air 2 features:

A midrange drone with flagship features, the DJI Mavic Air 2 combines a foldable and portable frame, high-end camera system, and a host of accessories to get you flying quickly. The 3-axis gimbal sports a 1/2″ CMOS sensor capable of capturing 8K Hyperlapse time-lapse shots, 4K60 video, 240 fps slow-motion 1080p video, and up to 48MP stills. In addition, photos, panoramas, and video can be captured in HDR for more dynamic results.

