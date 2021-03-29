Load up on Amazon’s K-cup pods while 100-packs are starting from $22 (Up to 25% off)

Amazon is now offering up to 25% off a range of its Happy Belly and AmazonFresh K-cups. These are a particularly affordable way to stock up and keep your K-cup spending down. There are plenty of notable offers and various flavors here, but one standout is the 100-pack of Amazon Brand Solimo Donut Style Blend Medium-Light Roast Coffee Pods for $22.13. Simply opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page to redeem the special price and cancel it after your order goes through. Regularly $30, today’s offer is more than 25% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. Made from a blend of select Latin American coffees, it is described as having “smooth, delightful flavor with clean acidity and a familiar, toasty aroma.” The pods are also compatible with both 1.0 and 2.0 K-cup brewers. Rated 4+ stars from over 20,200 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a brand name option with 100 cups for under $23. But if you would prefer to stick with something like the popular Peet’s Coffee Major Dickason’s Blend, the 32-packs are selling for around $19 Prime shipped on Amazon right now. These ones also carry solid ratings from over 11,000 Amazon customers and will work with just about any K-cup brewer.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Amazon K-cup sale as you’ll find plenty of different flavors with a similar 25% discount via Subscribe & Save.

We also still have great deal live on the 80-pack of SF Bay K-Cup Coffee Pods at Amazon alongside the rest of the kitchenware and household essential deals right here.

More on the Amazon Solimo Donut Style pods:

100 Donut Style Blend coffee pods

Blend of select coffees from Latin America

Smooth, delightful flavor with clean acidity and a familiar, toasty aroma

100% Arabica coffee

Compatible with 1.0 and 2.0 k-cup brewers

Satisfaction Guarantee: We’re proud of our products. If you aren’t satisfied, we’ll refund you for any reason within a year of purchase. 1-877-485-0385

