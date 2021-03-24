Grab an 80-pack of SF Bay K-Cup Coffee Pods today at Amazon for $24 Prime shipped (30% off)

Amazon is now offering the 80-count package of SF Bay Coffee OneCUP Fog Chaser Medium Roast K-Cup Coffee Pods for $24.15 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save to redeem the special price. You’ll also find the espresso roast and French roast decaf down at the same price. Regularly $34.50, today’s deals are 30% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. The SF Bay pods are a popular option every time they are on sale and come in K-Cup compatible, environmentally-friendly compostable pods. The Fog Chaser blend is described as well balanced medium-dark roast coffee made from Central and South American beans. Rated 4+ stars from over 32,000 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

Now, if you’ve never given the SF Bay pods a try before, it might be better to opt for smaller package at around $18 Prime shipped to give them a try first. It’s not as good per-cup value, but it is a lower out of pocket price just to give them a shot.

More on the SF Bay Fog Chaser K-Cups:

FOG CHASER: This full-bodied, well balanced medium-dark roast coffee is a blend of Central & South American beans that lifts away the morning “fog.”

KEURIG COMPATIBLE: Designed for use with K cup style single serve brewers including Keurig 2.0. SF Bay Coffee is not affiliated with Keurig Green Mountain.

ECO-FRIENDLY, COMMERCIALLY COMPOSTABLE: OneCup pods, including the outer bag and one-way coffee valve, are made from plant-based materials and are certified fully commercially compostable by BPI.

