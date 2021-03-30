LEGO’s Art mosaics fall to new all-time lows at $96: Iron Man, The Beatles, more (Save 20%)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront currently offers the LEGO Art Marvel Studios Iron Man Mosaic for $95.99 shipped. Normally fetching $120 directly from LEGO and at Amazon, today’s offer is marking one of the very first notable discounts since launching last fall and brings the price down to a new all-time low. LEGO’s 3,167-piece Marvel mosaic stacks up to one of three different designs centered around portraits of various Iron Man suits from the MCU. The finished artwork looks great up on display and brings a bit of LEGO action to your home decor without slicking out too much. Plus, three of the kits can be combined to creative a massive Iron Man portrayal, as well. Get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for additional LEGO Art Mosaic kits on sale.

For Star Wars fans looking to get in on the display-worthy LEGO action, last week saw the announcement of new Darth Vader and Scout Trooper helmets alongside an upcoming Probe Droid set. That’s alongside a first look at the new UCS-style R2-D2 set slated to launch ahead of May the 4th. Then don’t forget to check out all of our recent reviews of the LEGO Star Wars 2021 lineup.

LEGO Art Marvel Studios Iron Man Mosaic features:

If you’re a Super Hero fan, we have a thrilling set for you. Build 1 of 3 portraits of the iconic Iron Man suits of armor with this LEGO Art Marvel Studios Iron Man (31199) set, while you relish a creative escape from everyday life. Ingenious project Build 1 of 3 detailed portraits of Iron Man’s armor, the MARK III, the HULKBUSTER MARK I or the MARK LXXXV.

