Qi charging headlines HyperX’s iPhone-ready Controller Grip at $35.50 (40% off, Amazon low)

-
40% off $35.50

Amazon is offering the HyperX ChargePlay Clutch Qi Controller Grip for $35.70 shipped. That’s 40% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $3. Once armed with HyperX ChargePlay Clutch, not only will you have a more ergonomic way to play, but also the ability to play longer. This is thanks to an integrated 3000mAh battery that magnetically attaches on the back of the grip to provide 5 watts of wireless charging power as you continue gaming. Check out our launch coverage to learn more. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

After a bit of gaming, your touchscreen will likely be covered in fingerprints and smudges. Thankfully this can be quickly remedied with a package of Grime Boss Touch Screen Wipes for $5. You’ll get 30 individual wipes that are pre-moistened and ready to go. These will not leave streaks, ensuring your device will look pristine once you’re done wiping it down.

While you’re at it, don’t forget that we’ve got a nice list of smartphone accessory discounts rounded up for you. Leading the pack is RAVPower’s MagSafe Charger at $19, but many more deals are also ripe for the picking. Another notable post on the site includes coverage of Skullcandy’s new Dime Earbuds with a low $25 price, key fob-sized case, and more. And if your nightstand area needs some additional power, check out this 2-pack of GE 6-Outlet Strips for only $4.50 each.

HyperX ChargePlay Clutch Qi Controller Grip features:

  • The controller grips provide a more comfortable mobile gaming experience.
  • Charges any Qi wireless enabled phone, so you won’t have to worry about cable types and connections. Charge while you play, without the need for wires. Can charge via USB cable if phone is not Qi compatible.
  • The patent-pending magnetic battery pack is as a 3000mAh power bank. It can charge wirelessly or via USB connection.

