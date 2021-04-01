FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon’s #1 best-selling countertop burner has a stainless steel build at $24 Prime shipped

-
AmazonHome GoodsElite Gourmet
$24

Amazon is offering the Elite Gourmet Double Countertop Electric Hot Burner for $23.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s over 17% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked since last April. If you’ve ever found yourself in need of a couple additional burners in the kitchen or on-the-go, this affordable solution is here to save the day. It offers up not one, but two burners, both of which are powered using a standard power outlet. A portable design allows this unit to work well at the office, school, on camping trips, and the list goes on. Amazon’s #1 best-selling countertop burner is rated an average of 4.4/5 stars.

Don’t need two burners? If not, you could cut today’s spending in half with Elite Gourmet’s Single Countertop Burner at $12 Prime shipped. It provides up 750 watts of cooking power and boasts adjustable temperature control with low, medium, and high settings.

Today’s purchase will pair nicely with this Gator Moka Pot Stovetop Espresso Maker at $21. And for those of you that want to hop on the air fryer bandwagon, we just spotted this 3.4-quart model for $30. Finally, if you’re planning to take that new countertop burner on a camping trip, perhaps you should also consider one of the new Anker Soundcore Bluetooth speakers with USB-C charging, 15+ hour battery life, more.

Elite Gourmet Countertop Electric Hot Burner features:

  • Dual-sized element provides a flexible cooking area to accommodate pans of different sizes
  • Nonstick cast iron hot plate ensures easy cooking and makes clean up easy
  • 1400 watts of power ensures fast and efficient cooking
  • Power indicator lights offer added safety
  • Portable for cooking at school, office, camping trips or home

