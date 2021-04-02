FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Cuisinart’s classic shears come with a lifetime warranty at Amazon low of $9

Amazon is offering the Cuisinart Classic Stainless Steel Shears (C77-SHRSS) for $9.03 Prime shipped. For comparison, they normally go for between $12 to $20 at Amazon and today’s discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. These shears are perfect for anything you need, including using in the kitchen, garage, or for opening packages. You’ll find that the handles “provide a comfortable grip” and the scissors are “lightweight and balanced.” Of course, Cuisinart includes a lifetime warranty with your purchase as well. Rated 4.7/5 stars from hundreds.

Save a few bucks when opting for a pair of KitchenAid All Purpose Shears with Protective Sheath. These are a #1 best-seller at Amazon and come in at just $8. This shaves an additional $1 off of today’s lead deal and gives you a quality pair of scissors just the same. KitchenAid’s option, however, delivers an alternative design, so you’ll have to weigh the differences and see if it’s worth saving a buck here.

For a more utilitarian multi-tool, check out the deal we recently found on SOG’s Baton Q4. It’s down to an Amazon low at $38, which is among the best pricing that we’ve ever seen for it. Designed to be carried everywhere with you, this multi-tool is built to handle anything you throw at it.

More about the Cuisinart Classic Shears:

  • Strong, durable Stainless Steel blades
  • Lightweight and balanced
  • Handles that provide a comfortable grip
  • Assortment includes all essential shears for the home
  • Lifetime warranty

