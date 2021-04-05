Score a 4-pack of Amazon’s best-selling LED collapsible lanterns at an all-time low of $16

Woot is offering a 4-pack of Vont LED Collapsible Lanterns for $15.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee at checkout. Down from its $28 list price at Amazon, today’s deal beats our last mention by $2 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. These LED lanterns feature 360-degrees of brightness so you can light up an entire area with ease. They’re compact, lightweight, and collapsible making them easy to hold as well as store. Plus, these lanterns are waterproof so they’re ready to go in any weather. Rated 4.8/5 stars from tens of thousands of happy customers. It’s also a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

Looking for something more compact to keep in your pocket? Be sure to check out the Olight I3E EOS LED Flashlight at $10. I have one of these and love it. It’s super compact and requires just a AAA to function, which is a great feature. It maxes out at 90-lumens though, and only shines in one direction at a time, unlike the 360-degree design featured above

If you’re heading outdoors, be sure to have a quality knife by your side. Right now we’re tracking multiple deals with prices as low as $9, giving you plenty of choices when it comes to adding a new knife to your EDC. Prefer multi-tools? We have a roundup of the best multi-tools priced from under $5 that you’ll want to browse through.

Vont LED Camping Lanterns features:

Bright & Lasting: Equipped with 30 crazy bright leds, this compact lantern cuts through 360 degrees of darkness on the stormiest, dimmest nights. Easily lights up the entire tent or room.

Compact & Lightweight: Collapsible design that reduces or increases the light as you collapse or expand the lantern. When collapsed it’s as small as your phone. Easily fits in your backpack or emergency kit.

Waterproof: Constructed with aircraft grade materials: your lantern is able to survive a 10-foot drop and being temporarily submerged under water.

