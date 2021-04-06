Today’s best game deals: Borderlands Switch Collection $20, Streets of Rage 4 $16, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the Borderlands Legendary Collection on Nintendo Switch for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched at GameStop. Originally $50 and fetching closer to $30 these days, this is at least $10 off the going rate, $5 below our previous feature mention, and the best we can find. A great way to bring some Borderlands action to your Switch library, this one contains Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition, Borderlands 2, and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel. You can play all three games solo or cooperatively with “local two-player split-screen or four-player online play.” Head below for more deals including Streets of Rage 4, Aladdin and The Lion King, Castlevania: SOTN, Watch Dogs 2, Persona 5 Strikers, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Assassin’s Creed Legendary, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is delayed, but will be the ‘best-ever LEGO game’

Popular 8Bitdo Sn30 Pro Controller gets all-new Gray Edition that works with Switch, PC, more

New PowerA Xbox Series X controller designs up for pre-order at $35: Metallic, purple, more

Microsoft brings 16 classic Xbox games to Android today: Fallout, Gears, Elder Scrolls, more

Microsoft unveils two new Xbox controller colorways: Electric Volt and Daystrike Camo

New Nintendo Switch reportedly coming holiday 2021 at $350+ with 4K NVIDIA GPU

PowerA’s FUSION Pro Wireless Switch controller with custom back paddles now up for pre-order

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!