FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: Borderlands Switch Collection $20, Streets of Rage 4 $16, more

-
AmazonApps Games
Reg. $30+ $20

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the Borderlands Legendary Collection on Nintendo Switch for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched at GameStop. Originally $50 and fetching closer to $30 these days, this is at least $10 off the going rate, $5 below our previous feature mention, and the best we can find. A great way to bring some Borderlands action to your Switch library, this one contains Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition, Borderlands 2, and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel. You can play all three games solo or cooperatively with “local two-player split-screen or four-player online play.” Head below for more deals including Streets of Rage 4, Aladdin and The Lion King, Castlevania: SOTN, Watch Dogs 2, Persona 5 Strikers, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Assassin’s Creed Legendary, and much more. 

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is delayed, but will be the ‘best-ever LEGO game’

New PowerA Xbox Series X controller designs up for pre-order at $35: Metallic, purple, more

Microsoft brings 16 classic Xbox games to Android today: Fallout, Gears, Elder Scrolls, more

Microsoft unveils two new Xbox controller colorways: Electric Volt and Daystrike Camo

New Nintendo Switch reportedly coming holiday 2021 at $350+ with 4K NVIDIA GPU

PowerA’s FUSION Pro Wireless Switch controller with custom back paddles now up for pre-order

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Energizer’s Emergency LED Flashlight plugs into a...
Parallels Desktop 16: Get remote access to Mac from any...
Stainless steel Mixology Bartender Kit + wood stand hit...
Upgrade your DIY abilities with DEWALT, BLACK+DECKER, m...
E3 2021 confirmed, kicks off June 12 as FREE 4-day onli...
Smartphone Accessories: Aukey MagSafe Charger $15 (Save...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Castles of Mad ...
Anker’s latest sale discounts Qi charging pads, M...
Show More Comments

Related

Amazon low

Energizer’s Emergency LED Flashlight plugs into an outlet, now priced from $7.50 (New low)

From $7.50 Learn More
10% off

Parallels Desktop 16: Get remote access to Mac from any iOS/Android device at 10% off

$6.50/month Learn More
New low

Upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 with the budget-focused NETGEAR Nighthawk AX4 router at low of $80

$80 Learn More
Reg. $40

Stainless steel Mixology Bartender Kit + wood stand hits Amazon low at $25.50 (Nearly 40% off)

$25.50 Learn More
56% off

Spring into savings with up to 56% off Deconovo curtains, valances, more from just $5

From $5 Learn More
Save now

Upgrade your DIY abilities with DEWALT, BLACK+DECKER, more power tools from $17

From $17 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: April 6, 2021 – Save on Anker iPhone essentials, Galaxy Chromebook 2, more

Listen now

E3 2021 confirmed, kicks off June 12 as FREE 4-day online event

Learn More