Spring movie nights await with up to 39% off mini and outdoor VANKYO projectors from $80

Today only, Woot is offering up to 39% off VANKYO projectors with deals starting from $80. One standout here is the VANKYO Burger 101 Pico Wireless Mini Projector for $139.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $200 at Amazon and elsewhere, this is a 30% or $60 price drop and the lowest total we can find. With support for resolutions up to 1920 x 1080, this model has a 1000:1 contrast ratio and simple HDMI/Wi-Fi connectivity. The included and adjustable tripod stand let’s you get it at just the right angle alongside support for wireless screen mirroring from your smartphone. Ships with an HDMI cable, the aforementioned tripod, a carrying bag, and a remote. Rated 4+ stars from over 750 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

Also on sale today and a great alternative to today’s lead deal is the VANKYO Cinemango 100 Projector for Outdoor Movies. Woot is now offering this model at $79.99 Prime shipped. Regularly $130 and currently fetching $106 at Amazon, this is the lowest price we can find. The Cinemango also supports 1080p resolutions with up to 220-inch screens, but you won’t get the tripod and screen mirroring features on this model like today’s lead deal. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 2,000 Amazon customers.

Be sure to browse through the rest of the VANKYO projector sale right here for additional models starting from $90. Everything int he sale ships with a 3-year VANKYO warranty as well.

Then check out our hands-on Tested review for BenQ’s GS2 Portable Projector as well as Optoma’s new 4K gaming models and the new ViewSonic portable projector USB-C variant.

More on the VANKYO 101 Pico Wireless Mini Projector:

DLP technology brings you 1080P HD video viewing experience by producing the clearest pictures. Supporting 1920×1080 resolution, 1000:1 contrast ration which is ideal for home entertainment. Not recommend for PowerPoint or other office presentation. VANKYO Burger 101 allows you to achieve screen mirroring from your smartphone or tablet through wireless connection.

