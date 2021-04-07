FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Record your spring vacation with a GPS-enabled 4K camera drone at $120 (Save 60%)

SANROCK US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 4K B5W GPS-enabled Drone for $119.99 Prime shipped with the code O8SWKX4Y and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its lofty $300 normal going rate, today’s deal beats the all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon and is the best available. Featuring a 4K UHD camera, you’ll enjoy image stabilization so your recordings feature no vibration or shaking when flying. There’s built-in GPS that allows it to accurately position itself as well as return to home should the distance become too great between you and the drone and it loses connection. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Now, with just a bit of your savings be sure to pick up this 128GB microSD card. This is the largest size supported by the drone and allows you to capture hours of footage before it fills up. Considering it costs just $19 on Amazon, it’s a no-brainer purchase if you’re buying a drone to capture aerial footage.

In the market for a higher-end drone? Well, check out this deal that we found on the DJI Mavic Air 2 Fly More Combo. With this kit, you’ll find $1,125 worth of gear for just $988, making it a great buy. The Mavic Air 2 is great for those who want to capture cinematic footage while flying with the high-quality setup that DJI is known for.

More about the SANROCK 4K GPS Drone:

  • 4K UHD Camera & 5G Wifi: New technology for Image stabilization, the drone built-in non-vibration and anti-shaking, that you will get smooth and stable video (3840×2160p) stored in TF Card. Advanced image-capture technologies for superior image quality compared with other common drones. And 5G transmission ensures fast and high-quality FPV real-time video for the phone.
  • Intelligent Controller & Strong GPS: The drone’s controller LCD screen will show the location of the drone, 120° wide-angle and 90° adjustable lens capturing a wider and clearer view. And accurately GPS Positioning and auto-return function (RTH) ensure a safe flight. B5W will auto back the position no matter the battery is low, the signal is lost, out of range or you press the one button return.
  • Multifunction & Easy Flight：With air optical flow & air pressure altitude control system, simply press one key to start, the drone can hover stably in the air. And the drone also has Follow Me, Tap Fly, and Point of Interest) offer hands-free flying.

