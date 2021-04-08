Add three of BN-LINK’s remote-controlled outlets to your home for $11.50 (Save 35%)

BN-LINK (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 3-pack of Remote-controlled Outlets for $11.69 Prime shipped with the code BNLINK35OFF at checkout. Down 35% from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked. While smart plugs are great for adding voice-controlled outlets to your home, these plugs are great if you don’t really need smart capabilities. You’ll find that each plug here can be individually controlled from up to 100-feet away, which makes them great for handling things like Christmas lights, coffee makers, lamps, and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

GE’s outlet power switch is a great alternative to save a few bucks. While it isn’t remote-controlled, you can reach down and just toggle the switch to power cycle something. This makes it great for coffee makers, lamps, or the like in a more simple setup. It’s just $6.50 on Amazon, which makes it great for those on a tighter budget.

If you really want Wi-Fi control in your smart plugs, then opting for the deal we saw yesterday is a great choice. It’s on sale for $7.50, which is 15% off. Marking one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time, this #1 best-seller is a great addition to any Alexa- or Assistant-enabled smart home.

More about the BN-LINK Remote Outlets:

READY-TO-GO: Each BN-LINK Wireless Remote Control Outlet kit contains everything you need to start (even the remote batteries!). Simply plug and play, or sync up the outlets to suit your needs.

STRONG SIGNAL: Our RF receivers and transmitters work through doors and walls without interfering with other electronics. Signal can function as far as 100 ft in line of sight.

FLEXIBILITY: Sync remote outlets together regardless of frequency differences, and expand your system with any of our BN-LINK Remote Control Outlet kits.

