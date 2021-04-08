FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Add three of BN-LINK’s remote-controlled outlets to your home for $11.50 (Save 35%)

-
AmazonSmart HomeBN-LINK
35% off $11.50

BN-LINK (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 3-pack of Remote-controlled Outlets for $11.69 Prime shipped with the code BNLINK35OFF at checkout. Down 35% from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked. While smart plugs are great for adding voice-controlled outlets to your home, these plugs are great if you don’t really need smart capabilities. You’ll find that each plug here can be individually controlled from up to 100-feet away, which makes them great for handling things like Christmas lights, coffee makers, lamps, and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

GE’s outlet power switch is a great alternative to save a few bucks. While it isn’t remote-controlled, you can reach down and just toggle the switch to power cycle something. This makes it great for coffee makers, lamps, or the like in a more simple setup. It’s just $6.50 on Amazon, which makes it great for those on a tighter budget.

If you really want Wi-Fi control in your smart plugs, then opting for the deal we saw yesterday is a great choice. It’s on sale for $7.50, which is 15% off. Marking one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time, this #1 best-seller is a great addition to any Alexa- or Assistant-enabled smart home.

  • READY-TO-GO: Each BN-LINK Wireless Remote Control Outlet kit contains everything you need to start (even the remote batteries!). Simply plug and play, or sync up the outlets to suit your needs.
  • STRONG SIGNAL: Our RF receivers and transmitters work through doors and walls without interfering with other electronics. Signal can function as far as 100 ft in line of sight.
  • FLEXIBILITY: Sync remote outlets together regardless of frequency differences, and expand your system with any of our BN-LINK Remote Control Outlet kits.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

BN-LINK

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Amazon price cuts 4K, 240Hz, and other monitors as low ...
Google’s Nest Protect Smoke Alarm sees rare disco...
At $1 each, don’t miss out on this 20-pack of Ama...
This Amazon best-selling stainless steel mini freezer h...
Govee’s 1,000-lumen LED flashlight illuminates yo...
Kwikset’s Halo Wi-Fi Smart Lock features four way...
Stamina’s all-in-one Power Tower hits $99.50 (Up ...
NETGEAR’s new Nighthawk Mesh Wi-Fi 6 system is on...
Show More Comments

Related

15% off

Amazon’s #1 best-selling mini Wi-Fi smart plug hits lowest price in months at $7.50

$7.50 Learn More

Green Deals: Sun Joe’s 2000PSI electric pressure washer is great for spring cleaning at $90, more

Learn More

Green Deals: This 250Wh portable power station runs your gear off-grid at $145, more

Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: 9th Dawn III, Neighbours from Hell, Titan Quest, more

FREE+ Learn More
55% off

Save up to 55% on Attack on Titan manga before its finally chapter releases tomorrow

From $2 Learn More
Save $39

Show off gourmet tastes with this 9-piece charcuterie board set for just $36 (Save 52%)

$36 Learn More
$110 off

Amazon price cuts 4K, 240Hz, and other monitors as low as $150 (Up to $110 off)

From $150 Learn More

Remake of SEGA classic Alex Kidd in Miracle World lands on console and PC this summer

Learn More