Add three of BN-LINK’s remote-controlled outlets to your home for $11.50 (Save 35%)

BN-LINK (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 3-pack of Remote-controlled Outlets for $11.69 Prime shipped with the code BNLINK35OFF at checkout. Down 35% from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked. While smart plugs are great for adding voice-controlled outlets to your home, these plugs are great if you don’t really need smart capabilities. You’ll find that each plug here can be individually controlled from up to 100-feet away, which makes them great for handling things like Christmas lights, coffee makers, lamps, and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars.
GE’s outlet power switch is a great alternative to save a few bucks. While it isn’t remote-controlled, you can reach down and just toggle the switch to power cycle something. This makes it great for coffee makers, lamps, or the like in a more simple setup. It’s just $6.50 on Amazon, which makes it great for those on a tighter budget.
If you really want Wi-Fi control in your smart plugs, then opting for the deal we saw yesterday is a great choice. It’s on sale for $7.50, which is 15% off. Marking one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time, this #1 best-seller is a great addition to any Alexa- or Assistant-enabled smart home.
More about the BN-LINK Remote Outlets:
- READY-TO-GO: Each BN-LINK Wireless Remote Control Outlet kit contains everything you need to start (even the remote batteries!). Simply plug and play, or sync up the outlets to suit your needs.
- STRONG SIGNAL: Our RF receivers and transmitters work through doors and walls without interfering with other electronics. Signal can function as far as 100 ft in line of sight.
- FLEXIBILITY: Sync remote outlets together regardless of frequency differences, and expand your system with any of our BN-LINK Remote Control Outlet kits.
