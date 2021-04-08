FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best Android app deals of the day: 9th Dawn III, Neighbours from Hell, Titan Quest, more

It is now time for all of today’s best Android game and app deals. You’ll find a number of new hardware offers to slide into your Android ecosystem in our deal hub, but for now we are taking a quick break to look at all of this afternoon’s most notable prices on games and apps. Highlights of our lineup include titles like Neighbours from Hell Season 2, 9th Dawn III RPG, Titan Quest, Clouds & Sheep 2, and more. Hit the fold for a complete look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware offers are headlined by up to $164 off the OnePlus 8T Smartphone as well as ongoing deals on TCL’s 10 Pro unlocked Android model and the brand’s unlocked 10L handset. Just make sure you dive into today’s markdowns on these official Samsung cases from $44 as well. This afternoon saw a notable price drop on Google’s Nest Protect Smoke Alarm and you’ll find all of today’s best smartphone accessory deals right here from $12

Today’s best game deals: Monster Hunter Rise $50, Mega Man X Collection 1+2 $20, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Neighbours from Hell:

The reality TV show of neighbourly nastiness and community commotion moves on to the next round. The Neighbour from Hell wants to enjoy an undeserved holiday – reason enough for Woody and the camera team to sneak along onto the cruise liner to make the nasty neighbour’s holiday a living hell. This time, the neighbour’s mum has joined him, and she is taking good care of her baby.

