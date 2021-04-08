FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Smartphone Accessories: ESR USB-C to Lightning Cable $12 (Save 30%), more

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesESR
Save 50% From $6

ESR’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its MFi 10-Foot USB-C to Lightning Cable for $11.89 Prime shipped when code PPAACH99 has been applied at checkout. Down from its $17 going rate, today’s offer is good for a straight 30% discount and marks a new all-time low. Wrapped in a braided nylon construction, this USB-C to Lightning cable is a perfect addition to your everyday carry, or for just using around the house. Everything is backed by USB-C PD charging support for taking advantage of high-speed wall adapters and its 10-foot length makes it ideal for refueling in-bed or the couch. Over 10,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Pairing with a USB-C PD charger enables fast charging for the iPhone iPhone 12/12 mini/12 Pro/12 Pro Max,11/11 Pro/11 Pro Max, SE, XR, XS, XS Max, 8 and 8 Plus, allowing you to charge your iPhone 50% in 30 minutes. Made with braided nylon, for added durability and style. The aluminum casing around the charger head has been tested to withstand being plugged in over 5000 times. MFi certification and rigorous testing ensure a safe charge with full fast-charging compatibility for your Apple devices.

Stably and securely transfer movies, music, and more between your iPhone and MacBook, without having to worry about the dreaded “Accessory may not be supported” alert

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

ESR

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Load up on 12-pack Muscle Milk protein shakes at $10.50...
Amazon’s offering compression pants, tops, leggin...
Anker’s new PowerWave Sense 2-in-1 Charging Stand...
Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra S-view Flip S-Pen Case...
RAVPower Portable Power Station with two 110V AC outlet...
Be ready for outdoor adventures, best-selling LifeStraw...
OnePlus 8T Smartphone gets even more affordable followi...
Tribit’s affordable Bluetooth speakers and earbud...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 32%

Smartphone Accessories: CHOETECH Fabric MagSafe 3-in-1 Charger $40 (Save 32%), more

From $6 Learn More
50% off

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey MagSafe Charger $15 (Save 20%), more

From $8 Learn More
Save 80%

Smartphone Accessories: LED 10W Qi Desk Lamp $27 (Save 27%), more

From $2 Learn More
Save 80%

Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station $16 (Save 20%), more

$2 Learn More
Save $100

Segway Ninebot ES1L Electric Scooter back to all-time low at $300 ($100 off)

$300 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: April 8, 2021 – Apple Watch and iPhone sale, OnePlus 8T, more

Listen now
Reg. $18+

Load up on 12-pack Muscle Milk protein shakes at $10.50 (Vanilla or chocolate, Reg. $18+)

$10.50 Learn More
60% off

Teva Spring Sale offers deals from $17 and up to 60% off hundeds of styles

From $17 Learn More