Smartphone Accessories: ESR USB-C to Lightning Cable $12 (Save 30%), more

ESR’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its MFi 10-Foot USB-C to Lightning Cable for $11.89 Prime shipped when code PPAACH99 has been applied at checkout. Down from its $17 going rate, today’s offer is good for a straight 30% discount and marks a new all-time low. Wrapped in a braided nylon construction, this USB-C to Lightning cable is a perfect addition to your everyday carry, or for just using around the house. Everything is backed by USB-C PD charging support for taking advantage of high-speed wall adapters and its 10-foot length makes it ideal for refueling in-bed or the couch. Over 10,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.
Pairing with a USB-C PD charger enables fast charging for the iPhone iPhone 12/12 mini/12 Pro/12 Pro Max,11/11 Pro/11 Pro Max, SE, XR, XS, XS Max, 8 and 8 Plus, allowing you to charge your iPhone 50% in 30 minutes. Made with braided nylon, for added durability and style. The aluminum casing around the charger head has been tested to withstand being plugged in over 5000 times. MFi certification and rigorous testing ensure a safe charge with full fast-charging compatibility for your Apple devices.
Stably and securely transfer movies, music, and more between your iPhone and MacBook, without having to worry about the dreaded “Accessory may not be supported” alert
